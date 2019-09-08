Liveperson (LPSN) Share Value Rose While Granahan Investment Management Has Increased Holding; American Capital Management Has Raised Stake in Bio Techne (TECH) by $758,340

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Liveperson (LPSN) by 10.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 238,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The hedge fund held 2.58M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.86M, up from 2.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Liveperson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $39.33. About 419,721 shares traded. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has risen 44.30% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LPSN News: 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Rev $237M-$243M; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys 1.2% of LivePerson; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 7c-10c; 26/03/2018 – AllCloud Earns AWS Managed Service Provider Partner Validation; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.11 – $0.15; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 35c-29c; 13/03/2018 – Katabat Teams With LivePerson to Deliver B2C Two-Way SMS Messaging; 23/03/2018 – LotLinx Partners with Contact At Once! to Offer Chat and Text on Mobile Optimized Vehicle Detail Pages and Online Advertising; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Raises Midpoint of 2018 Rev and Profit Guidance Ranges; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 29c-Loss 23c

American Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bio Techne (TECH) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc bought 3,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 104,895 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.83 million, up from 101,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bio Techne for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $188.18. About 167,902 shares traded or 8.70% up from the average. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 10/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at UBS Global Health Care Conference May 22; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Names Kim Kelderman as Pres, Diagnostics and Genomics; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Releases Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 10/04/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Leads the Way in Scientific Support for Autophagy Research; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q EPS 52c; 21/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Expands RNAscope® ISH Automation – Facilitating Drug Discovery and Development; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Techne Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECH)

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) by 8,378 shares to 365,969 shares, valued at $46.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 2,616 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 822,689 shares, and cut its stake in Liveramp Holdings.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $95,530 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold TECH shares while 90 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 34.57 million shares or 6.09% less from 36.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.01% or 71,749 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Tributary Capital Lc has 7,500 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Roberts Glore Il has invested 0.75% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Kornitzer Inc Ks holds 253,644 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance reported 80,346 shares. Hudson Bay Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.13% or 50,236 shares. 1,500 are owned by Engineers Gate Manager Lp. State Street Corporation has invested 0.01% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Champlain Partners Ltd Com invested 1.25% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Hanseatic Management Incorporated reported 267 shares stake. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.02% or 1,181 shares. Ajo LP has invested 0.01% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH).

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold LPSN shares while 46 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 53.59 million shares or 7.53% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Awm has 827,900 shares for 4.73% of their portfolio. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) for 20,188 shares. Prudential Finance accumulated 0% or 97,901 shares. State Teachers Retirement System has 0.01% invested in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Van Eck Corp accumulated 18,591 shares or 0% of the stock. 325,731 were reported by Ameriprise Financial Inc. Wells Fargo And Com Mn invested in 0% or 155,464 shares. Howe And Rusling Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Arizona State Retirement System invested 0.03% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). 26,552 were reported by Kbc Nv. Roanoke Asset Management Corp New York holds 0.79% or 58,800 shares. Weiss Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 71,800 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Com invested in 139,089 shares or 0% of the stock.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 23,977 shares to 498,543 shares, valued at $13.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Strategic Education by 75,168 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 222,599 shares, and cut its stake in Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO).