Liveperson (LPSN) Holder Rgm Capital Has Lowered Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Colgate Palmolive Company (CL) Stock Price Rose While Bath Savings Trust Co Decreased Stake by $478,244

Rgm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Liveperson Inc (LPSN) by 24.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc sold 761,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The hedge fund held 2.33 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.71M, down from 3.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Liveperson Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $38.31. About 663,753 shares traded or 1.25% up from the average. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has risen 44.30% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LPSN News: 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC – 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE RANGE IS NOW $239 MLN TO $243 MLN; 06/03/2018 LivePerson Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.11 – $0.15; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Raises Midpoint of 2018 Rev and Profit Guidance Ranges; 09/05/2018 – LivePerson to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON 1Q REV. $58.2M, EST. $57.2M; 22/05/2018 – LivePerson Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 23/03/2018 – LotLinx Partners with Contact At Once! to Offer Chat and Text on Mobile Optimized Vehicle Detail Pages and Online Advertising; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2018 Rev $239M-$243M

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Company (CL) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co sold 7,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 62,681 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30 million, down from 69,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $71.13. About 754,097 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Hickey to Assume the Role of Vice Chmn; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn; 11/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Tour Scheduled By Consumer Edge for May. 17; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 1.84 BLN RUPEES; 08/03/2018 – RPT-With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – PLANNING FOR A YEAR OF GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION AND EXPECT DOUBLE-DIGIT EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold LPSN shares while 46 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 53.59 million shares or 7.53% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6.08 million shares. Sei Invs holds 0% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) for 22,202 shares. Aperio Gp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Legal & General Public Limited Liability, United Kingdom-based fund reported 139,089 shares. Pnc Gru accumulated 1,986 shares. Essex Investment Management has invested 0.22% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). 8,527 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Granahan Investment Management Ma owns 2.58 million shares or 4.02% of their US portfolio. 337,397 were reported by Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 13,540 shares. Pembroke Mngmt Ltd has invested 1.11% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has 188,502 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hbk Invs LP stated it has 0.03% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24 million and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 11,250 shares to 404,089 shares, valued at $99.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 16,445 shares in the quarter, for a total of 487,541 shares, and has risen its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE).

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 11,977 shares to 397,819 shares, valued at $21.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Estee Lauder Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,534 shares, and has risen its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc Non (NYSE:MKC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bryn Mawr Trust invested in 0.14% or 38,148 shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,316 shares stake. The Illinois-based One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Buckingham, a Alabama-based fund reported 34,514 shares. Webster National Bank N A holds 1,844 shares. Timber Creek Management Lc has 472 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cutler Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Co holds 0.11% or 8,000 shares in its portfolio. Wms Prtnrs Ltd Co has 0.11% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 6,437 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc stated it has 0.01% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, Puzo Michael J has 0.25% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 9,167 shares. Trillium Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 4,953 shares. Ameritas Invest, Nebraska-based fund reported 15,618 shares. 21,082 are held by Patten Gru. Shell Asset Mngmt Co reported 154,660 shares.

