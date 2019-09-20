Liveperson (LPSN) Holder Portolan Capital Management Has Increased Stake by $10.80 Million; Paychex (PAYX) Holder W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Lowered Stake by $568,752 as Stock Price Rose

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co sold 6,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 79,716 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.56 million, down from 86,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $82.98. About 621,937 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500.

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Liveperson Inc. (LPSN) by 52.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 385,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The hedge fund held 1.12 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.30M, up from 730,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Liveperson Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $38.58. About 189,830 shares traded. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has risen 44.30% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.30% the S&P500.

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21 million and $444.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr by 6,719 shares to 348,716 shares, valued at $17.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95M for 30.07 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

