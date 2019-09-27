Liveperson (LPSN) Holder Diker Management Upped Holding by $3.37 Million; As Trimble (TRMB) Valuation Rose, Agf Investments America Has Lifted Holding by $305,460

Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in Trimble Inc. (TRMB) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 6,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% . The institutional investor held 226,730 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.23M, up from 219,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Trimble Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $37.92. About 288,073 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 20.81% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 07/05/2018 – Trimble 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 24/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TRIMBLE INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 13/03/2018 – Trimble Announces Call for Speakers for its 2018 Dimensions International User Conference; 25/04/2018 – Registration Now Open for Trimble Dimensions 2018 User Conference; 18/04/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Abbott, Exits Trimble; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE TO BUY VIEWPOINT IN ALL CASH-DEAL VALUED AT $1.2B; 19/04/2018 – Trimble Adds New Distributor to its Global Vantage Network for Agriculture in Hungary; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Trimble ‘BBB-‘ CCR; Outlook Revised to Negative; 24/04/2018 – S&P: TRIMBLE ‘BBB-‘ CORPORATE CREDIT RATING AFFIRMED; 22/03/2018 – Trimble Introduces Tekla 2018 BIM Software Solutions

Diker Management Llc increased its stake in Liveperson Inc (LPSN) by 133.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc bought 120,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The hedge fund held 210,491 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.90M, up from 90,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Liveperson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.79% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $35.31. About 238,779 shares traded. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has risen 44.30% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LPSN News: 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC LPSN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $239 MLN TO $243 MLN; 09/05/2018 – LivePerson to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 31/05/2018 – LivePerson launches world’s most advanced platform to connect large brands and consumers via Alexa and Google Assistant; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 29c-Loss 23c; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC LPSN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.09, REV VIEW $239.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys 1.2% of LivePerson; 04/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC LPSN.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $21; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2Q Rev $59M-$60M; 22/05/2018 – LivePerson Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson 1Q Loss/Shr 6c

More notable recent Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Sell Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Stockhouse.com with their article: “Trimble Offers Complimentary Version of Visibility Platform to its Existing Transportation Customers – Stockhouse” published on September 16, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Viewpoint Analytics Unveiled at 2019 Collaborate Conference – PRNewswire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – MDY, ZBRA, DPZ, TRMB – Nasdaq” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Trimble Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold TRMB shares while 127 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 215.85 million shares or 2.16% less from 220.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Daiwa Secs Grp Incorporated Inc has 0% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 9,250 shares. Quantum Cap reported 11,603 shares stake. United Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Com accumulated 76,557 shares or 0.02% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.03% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 868,816 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners holds 0.15% or 73,208 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp holds 0% or 379,738 shares in its portfolio. Zacks accumulated 58,257 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 5,395 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp reported 6.44M shares stake. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt reported 15,400 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Limited accumulated 97,754 shares. Raymond James holds 0.01% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) or 144,712 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP reported 0.03% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Lpl Financial Limited Liability owns 9,302 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $294.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Albemarle Corp. (NYSE:ALB) by 28,399 shares to 27,704 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moody’s Corp. (NYSE:MCO) by 3,691 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,995 shares, and cut its stake in Agco Corp. (NYSE:AGCO).

More notable recent LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “It’s Not Too Late to Buy LivePerson Stock – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Unanimous Verdict: LivePerson Set To Soar – Seeking Alpha” published on March 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) ? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “LivePerson Is The Future Of Customer Care – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.