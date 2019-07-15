LivePerson Inc. (LPSN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR)

This is a contrast between LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) and Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Software & Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LivePerson Inc. 27 7.97 N/A -0.67 0.00 Smartsheet Inc. 39 29.32 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates LivePerson Inc. and Smartsheet Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LivePerson Inc. 0.00% -23.7% -12.4% Smartsheet Inc. 0.00% -50.9% -21.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of LivePerson Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Its competitor Smartsheet Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. LivePerson Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Smartsheet Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for LivePerson Inc. and Smartsheet Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LivePerson Inc. 0 0 7 3.00 Smartsheet Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

LivePerson Inc.’s consensus target price is $33, while its potential upside is 4.07%. On the other hand, Smartsheet Inc.’s potential downside is -14.15% and its consensus target price is $46.67. The information presented earlier suggests that LivePerson Inc. looks more robust than Smartsheet Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.4% of LivePerson Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.3% of Smartsheet Inc. are owned by institutional investors. LivePerson Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Smartsheet Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LivePerson Inc. 1.63% -2.28% 13.41% 36.59% 58.46% 52.49% Smartsheet Inc. -0.31% 2.37% 15.37% 62.34% 100.14% 66.98%

For the past year LivePerson Inc. has weaker performance than Smartsheet Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors LivePerson Inc. beats Smartsheet Inc.

LivePerson, Inc. provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes. The Consumer segment facilitates online transactions between independent service providers and individual consumers seeking information and knowledge via mobile and online messaging. The company offers LiveEngage, an enterprise-class and cloud-based platform, which enables businesses to create a connection with consumers by offering messaging as a preferred channel of communication. It also provides professional services and value-added business consulting services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to Fortune 500 companies, Internet businesses, online merchants, small to medium-sized businesses, automotive dealers, universities, libraries, government agencies, and not-for-profit organizations. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. LivePerson, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Smartsheet Inc. provides cloud-based platform for execution of work. It enables teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work. The company offers Smartdashboards that provides the status of work to align individuals, managers, and executives; Smartportals to easily locate and access from any device the resources available for a project without IT assistance; Smartcards to organize, share, and act on workflows; and Smartgrids to keep teams on task by easily tracking multiple moving parts. It also provides Smartprojects; Smartcalendars, which align teams and organizations by connecting deadlines to workflows; Smartforms enables business users to collect information in a structured and consistent format; Smartautomation that automates repetitive processes; and Smartintegrations enable organizations and teams to connect, sync, and extend enterprise applications. In addition, it offers Connectors; and Control Center that enables organizations to achieve consistent work execution. As of January 31, 2018, it served approximately 92,000 customers. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.