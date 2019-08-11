LivePerson Inc. (LPSN)’s Financial Results Comparing With F5 Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Both LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) and F5 Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) compete on a level playing field in the Business Software & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LivePerson Inc. 29 9.30 N/A -0.67 0.00 F5 Networks Inc. 152 3.62 N/A 7.72 19.00

Table 1 highlights LivePerson Inc. and F5 Networks Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides LivePerson Inc. and F5 Networks Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LivePerson Inc. 0.00% -23.7% -12.4% F5 Networks Inc. 0.00% 36.6% 18%

Risk & Volatility

LivePerson Inc. has a beta of 1.15 and its 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500. F5 Networks Inc.’s 1.05 beta is the reason why it is 5.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of LivePerson Inc. is 2.8 while its Current Ratio is 2.8. Meanwhile, F5 Networks Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. LivePerson Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than F5 Networks Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for LivePerson Inc. and F5 Networks Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LivePerson Inc. 0 0 8 3.00 F5 Networks Inc. 2 5 2 2.22

LivePerson Inc.’s downside potential is -11.99% at a $33.75 consensus price target. F5 Networks Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $160.7 consensus price target and a 20.43% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that F5 Networks Inc. looks more robust than LivePerson Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.3% of LivePerson Inc. shares and 0% of F5 Networks Inc. shares. LivePerson Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. Comparatively, 0.2% are F5 Networks Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LivePerson Inc. 1.34% 19.43% 15.4% 46.34% 44.3% 75.98% F5 Networks Inc. -1.31% -0.95% -3.64% -8.09% -13.76% -9.45%

For the past year LivePerson Inc. had bullish trend while F5 Networks Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

F5 Networks Inc. beats LivePerson Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

LivePerson, Inc. provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes. The Consumer segment facilitates online transactions between independent service providers and individual consumers seeking information and knowledge via mobile and online messaging. The company offers LiveEngage, an enterprise-class and cloud-based platform, which enables businesses to create a connection with consumers by offering messaging as a preferred channel of communication. It also provides professional services and value-added business consulting services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to Fortune 500 companies, Internet businesses, online merchants, small to medium-sized businesses, automotive dealers, universities, libraries, government agencies, and not-for-profit organizations. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. LivePerson, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

F5 Networks, Inc. develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. It offers Local Traffic Manager, which provides intelligent load-balancing, traffic management, and application health checking; BIG-IP DNS that automatically directs users to the closest or best-performing physical, virtual, or cloud environment; Link Controller, which monitors the health and availability of each connection in organizations with more than one Internet service provider; Advanced Firewall Manager, a network firewall; and Application Security Manager, an Web application firewall that provides comprehensive, proactive, and application-layer protection against generalized and targeted attacks. The company also provides Access Policy Manager, which provides secure, granular, and context-aware access to networks and applications; Carrier-Grade Network Address Translation, which offers a set of tools that enables service providers to migrate to IPv6 while continuing to support and interoperate with existing IPv4 devices and content; and Policy Enforcement Manager that offers traffic classification capabilities to identify the specific applications and services to service providers. In addition, it offers cloud-based and other subscription services; BIG-IP appliances; VIPRION chassis-based systems; and Traffix Signaling Delivery Controller for diameter signaling and routing. The company sells its products to enterprise customers and service providers through distributors, value-added resellers, and systems integrators in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and the Asia Pacific Region. F5 Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.