LivePerson Inc. (LPSN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) and Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) compete against each other in the Business Software & Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LivePerson Inc. 28 8.01 N/A -0.67 0.00 Endava plc 32 0.00 N/A 0.47 78.39

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of LivePerson Inc. and Endava plc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LivePerson Inc. 0.00% -23.7% -12.4% Endava plc 0.00% 16.2% 11.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for LivePerson Inc. and Endava plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LivePerson Inc. 0 0 8 3.00 Endava plc 0 1 0 2.00

The consensus price target of LivePerson Inc. is $33.75, with potential upside of 2.24%. Competitively the consensus price target of Endava plc is $37, which is potential 1.87% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, LivePerson Inc. is looking more favorable than Endava plc, analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

LivePerson Inc. and Endava plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.3% and 60%. 1.2% are LivePerson Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.68% of Endava plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LivePerson Inc. 1.34% 19.43% 15.4% 46.34% 44.3% 75.98% Endava plc -4.52% -11.9% 11.38% 58.12% 59.14% 53.21%

For the past year LivePerson Inc. has stronger performance than Endava plc

LivePerson, Inc. provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes. The Consumer segment facilitates online transactions between independent service providers and individual consumers seeking information and knowledge via mobile and online messaging. The company offers LiveEngage, an enterprise-class and cloud-based platform, which enables businesses to create a connection with consumers by offering messaging as a preferred channel of communication. It also provides professional services and value-added business consulting services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to Fortune 500 companies, Internet businesses, online merchants, small to medium-sized businesses, automotive dealers, universities, libraries, government agencies, and not-for-profit organizations. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. LivePerson, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Endava plc provides IT service to finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, telecommunications, media, and technology industries in the United Kingdom. It offers architecture solutions; AI and Intelligent Automation, bots and natural language interfaces, and Robotic Process Automation; software engineering; testing solutions; cloud services; and application management services. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom.