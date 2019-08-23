LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) Reaches $40.53 High on Aug, 23; 0 Bullish Analysts Covering GameStop Corp. (GME)

Among 5 analysts covering GameStop (NYSE:GME), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. GameStop has $12 highest and $700 lowest target. $9.40’s average target is 150.33% above currents $3.755 stock price. GameStop had 10 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, May 20 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Underperform”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 3 with “Underperform”. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform” on Friday, March 8. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 3 by Wedbush. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Loop Capital Markets given on Friday, March 22. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, May 20 with “Underperform”. See GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) latest ratings:

The stock of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) reached all time high today, Aug, 23 and still has $42.56 target or 5.00% above today’s $40.53 share price. This indicates more upside for the $2.66 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $42.56 PT is reached, the company will be worth $132.80 million more. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $40.53. About 43,238 shares traded. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has risen 44.30% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LPSN News: 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.29 – $0.23; 22/05/2018 – LivePerson Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $0.0 TO 1.0C, EST. 1.6C; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson 1Q Rev $58.2M; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON 1Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. $0; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 7c-10c; 13/03/2018 – Katabat Teams With LivePerson to Deliver B2C Two-Way SMS Messaging; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Raises Midpoint of 2018 Rev and Profit Guidance Ranges; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys 1.2% of LivePerson

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold GameStop Corp. shares while 59 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 105.93 million shares or 4.83% more from 101.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 157,299 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advsrs stated it has 25,761 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System invested in 0.01% or 34,996 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 509,700 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest Inc has 0.01% invested in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Lmr Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 12,018 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Inv Et Al invested 0.11% in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 120,825 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 21,004 were accumulated by Edgestream Partners L P. Advisors Asset Mngmt holds 0.27% of its portfolio in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) for 1.51M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) for 43,711 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Management Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Mngmt holds 0% or 5 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 377,146 shares.

The stock decreased 2.97% or $0.115 during the last trading session, reaching $3.755. About 1.78M shares traded. GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has declined 72.65% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GME News: 29/05/2018 – Variety: GameStop Exclusive New Nintendo 2DS XL Hylian Shield Edition Coming July 2; 16/05/2018 – Julian Robertson’s Tiger Management sent a letter to GameStop’s board urging it to “launch a strategic review and revive shareholder confidence in the sustainability of the GameStop business model.”; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP CORP SEES 2018 TOTAL SALES DOWN 2.0% TO 6.0%; 28/03/2018 – Looking to earnings, Walgreens Boots Alliance, BlackBerry, PVH and GameStop are all due to publish their latest financial reports; 22/04/2018 – DJ GameStop Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GME); 28/03/2018 – GameStop Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.00-Adj EPS $3.35; 28/03/2018 – GameStop Reports Sales and Earnings for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 and Provides 2018 Outlook; 29/05/2018 – iPhone Blog: Pre-order the GameStop-exclusive Hylian Shield edition of the New Nintendo 2DS XL; 16/05/2018 – GAMESTOP CONFIRMS RECEIVING TIGER MANAGEMENT LETTER: CNBC; 05/03/2018 A Statement from Mike Mauler, GameStop CEO

GameStop Corp. operates as an omnichannel video game retailer. The company has market cap of $384.02 million. It sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video game products; video game accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons; and digital products, including downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also sells mobile and consumer electronics, including wireless services and products, and accessories, as well as new and pre-owned smart phones; personal computer entertainment software in various genres, including sports, action, strategy, adventure/role playing, and simulation; and strategy guides, magazines, and interactive game figures.

Among 4 analysts covering Liveperson (NASDAQ:LPSN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Liveperson has $4500 highest and $32 lowest target. $37.50’s average target is -7.48% below currents $40.53 stock price. Liveperson had 13 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. FBR Capital maintained LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. Roth Capital maintained LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of LPSN in report on Tuesday, August 20 with “Overweight” rating.

LivePerson, Inc. provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. The company has market cap of $2.66 billion. It operates in two divisions, Business and Consumer. It currently has negative earnings. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for firms of various sizes.