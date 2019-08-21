LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) Reaches $40.33 High on Aug, 21; Southern Missouri Bancorp (SMBC) Has 2.33 Sentiment

The stock of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) reached all time high today, Aug, 21 and still has $42.35 target or 5.00% above today’s $40.33 share price. This indicates more upside for the $2.64 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $42.35 PT is reached, the company will be worth $132.10 million more. The stock increased 2.63% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $40.33. About 128,236 shares traded. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has risen 44.30% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LPSN News: 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 35c-29c; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON 1Q REV. $58.2M, EST. $57.2M; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Rev $237M-$243M; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2Q Adj EPS 0c-Adj EPS 1c; 22/03/2018 – LivePerson and Liberty Global partner to transform customer engagement and care for the conversational era; 13/03/2018 – Katabat Teams With LivePerson to Deliver B2C Two-Way SMS Messaging; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC LPSN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.09, REV VIEW $239.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – LivePerson to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 23/03/2018 – LotLinx Partners with Contact At Once! to Offer Chat and Text on Mobile Optimized Vehicle Detail Pages and Online Advertising

Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc (SMBC) investors sentiment increased to 2.33 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.21, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 35 investment professionals started new or increased stock positions, while 15 sold and decreased stakes in Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 4.74 million shares, up from 4.29 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 4 Reduced: 11 Increased: 27 New Position: 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold LivePerson, Inc. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 53.59 million shares or 7.53% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Aqr Cap Ltd has 0% invested in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Pinebridge L P stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Jennison Associate Limited Liability Company invested in 26,530 shares. Pdts Prtn Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.2% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 18,891 shares. Css Ltd Liability Company Il has 50,300 shares. Eam Investors Ltd Liability Co has 0.4% invested in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) for 56,424 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,748 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thrivent For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 44,613 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 0% or 75,321 shares in its portfolio. Pembroke Mngmt Ltd invested 1.11% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Citigroup invested in 29,420 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.02% invested in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md holds 16,073 shares. Tci Wealth invested in 0% or 113 shares.

More notable recent LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate LivePerson (LPSN) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LivePerson (LPSN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why LivePerson Stock Climbed 18.4% in July – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “LivePerson (LPSN) PT Raised to $45 at KeyBanc After Conference Highlights New Growth Areas – StreetInsider.com” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “LivePerson Clicks With Record Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

LivePerson, Inc. provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. The company has market cap of $2.64 billion. It operates in two divisions, Business and Consumer. It currently has negative earnings. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for firms of various sizes.

Among 8 analysts covering Liveperson (NASDAQ:LPSN), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Liveperson has $4500 highest and $30 lowest target. $34.50’s average target is -14.46% below currents $40.33 stock price. Liveperson had 18 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $33 target in Friday, February 22 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of LPSN in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Overweight” rating. FBR Capital maintained LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) rating on Friday, March 1. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $32 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Needham. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Ladenburg. The rating was maintained by Roth Capital on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. Northland Capital maintained LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, August 20 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”.

More notable recent Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (SMBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Southern Missouri Bancorp Reports Preliminary Results for Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2019; Increases Quarterly Dividend by 15.4%, to $0.15 per Common Share; Conference Call to Discuss Results Scheduled for Tuesday, July 23, at 3:30PM Central – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “SoftBank’s Saudi substitute is a head-scratcher – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (SMBC) CEO Greg Steffens on Q4 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

The stock increased 0.65% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $33.72. About 3,339 shares traded. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (SMBC) has declined 12.37% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.37% the S&P500. Some Historical SMBC News: 23/04/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp 3Q Net $5.3M; 22/04/2018 DJ Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMBC); 03/05/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. Appoints Chief Lending Officer; 03/05/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp: Rick Windes Joining as Chief Lending Officer; 23/04/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp 3Q EPS 60c

Raffles Associates Lp holds 8.55% of its portfolio in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. for 253,958 shares. Jacobs Asset Management Llc owns 547,983 shares or 3.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fj Capital Management Llc has 2.19% invested in the company for 687,287 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny has invested 0.37% in the stock. Smith Moore & Co., a Missouri-based fund reported 14,263 shares.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $314.40 million. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. It has a 11.43 P/E ratio. The firm also provides loans for the acquisition or refinance of one-to four-family residences; loans secured by commercial real estate, including land, shopping centers, retail establishments, nursing homes and other healthcare related facilities, and other businesses; construction loans; and various secured consumer loans comprising home equity, direct and indirect automobile loans, second mortgages, mobile home loans, and loans secured by deposits.