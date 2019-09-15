LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) and Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) and Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Business Software & Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LivePerson Inc. 31 8.97 N/A -0.67 0.00 Nine Energy Service Inc. 17 0.23 N/A -1.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights LivePerson Inc. and Nine Energy Service Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of LivePerson Inc. and Nine Energy Service Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LivePerson Inc. 0.00% -23.7% -12.4% Nine Energy Service Inc. 0.00% -6.9% -4.1%

Liquidity

LivePerson Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. On the competitive side is, Nine Energy Service Inc. which has a 3.4 Current Ratio and a 2.3 Quick Ratio. Nine Energy Service Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to LivePerson Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for LivePerson Inc. and Nine Energy Service Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LivePerson Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Nine Energy Service Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$42 is LivePerson Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 14.82%. Competitively Nine Energy Service Inc. has an average price target of $13, with potential upside of 101.24%. The results provided earlier shows that Nine Energy Service Inc. appears more favorable than LivePerson Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both LivePerson Inc. and Nine Energy Service Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.3% and 66.7% respectively. 1.2% are LivePerson Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.6% of Nine Energy Service Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LivePerson Inc. 1.34% 19.43% 15.4% 46.34% 44.3% 75.98% Nine Energy Service Inc. -7.21% -24.38% -33.04% -46.44% -56.21% -42.9%

For the past year LivePerson Inc. had bullish trend while Nine Energy Service Inc. had bearish trend.

LivePerson, Inc. provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes. The Consumer segment facilitates online transactions between independent service providers and individual consumers seeking information and knowledge via mobile and online messaging. The company offers LiveEngage, an enterprise-class and cloud-based platform, which enables businesses to create a connection with consumers by offering messaging as a preferred channel of communication. It also provides professional services and value-added business consulting services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to Fortune 500 companies, Internet businesses, online merchants, small to medium-sized businesses, automotive dealers, universities, libraries, government agencies, and not-for-profit organizations. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. LivePerson, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates as an onshore completion and production services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North America. It operates in two segments, Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. The Completion Solutions segment offers cementing services; completion tools, including liner hangers and accessories, fracture isolation packers, frac sleeves, stage one prep tools, fully-composite and dissolvable frac plugs, and specialty open hole float equipment and centralizers; a portfolio of completion technologies; wireline services; and coiled tubing services. The Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well workover services through well servicing rigs and ancillary equipment. This segment offers well services to its customers through a fleet of approximately 100 rigs. The company was formerly known as NSC-Tripoint, Inc. and changed its name to Nine Energy Service, Inc. in October 2011. Nine Energy Service, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.