LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As Business Software & Services company, LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.3% of LivePerson Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.26% of all Business Software & Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of LivePerson Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.16% of all Business Software & Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has LivePerson Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LivePerson Inc. 0.00% -23.70% -12.40% Industry Average 11.56% 33.69% 7.68%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing LivePerson Inc. and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio LivePerson Inc. N/A 31 0.00 Industry Average 472.69M 4.09B 57.47

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for LivePerson Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LivePerson Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 2.81 2.64

With average target price of $42, LivePerson Inc. has a potential upside of 11.14%. The potential upside of the rivals is 40.20%. Given LivePerson Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe LivePerson Inc. is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of LivePerson Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LivePerson Inc. 1.34% 19.43% 15.4% 46.34% 44.3% 75.98% Industry Average 2.27% 8.83% 20.30% 35.46% 51.17% 43.89%

For the past year LivePerson Inc. has stronger performance than LivePerson Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

LivePerson Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, LivePerson Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.93 and has 1.89 Quick Ratio. LivePerson Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than LivePerson Inc.’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.15 shows that LivePerson Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, LivePerson Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.07 which is 6.97% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

LivePerson Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

LivePerson Inc. shows that it’s better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to LivePerson Inc.’s peers.

LivePerson, Inc. provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes. The Consumer segment facilitates online transactions between independent service providers and individual consumers seeking information and knowledge via mobile and online messaging. The company offers LiveEngage, an enterprise-class and cloud-based platform, which enables businesses to create a connection with consumers by offering messaging as a preferred channel of communication. It also provides professional services and value-added business consulting services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to Fortune 500 companies, Internet businesses, online merchants, small to medium-sized businesses, automotive dealers, universities, libraries, government agencies, and not-for-profit organizations. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. LivePerson, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.