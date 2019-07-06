LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Business Software & Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.4% of LivePerson Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.83% of all Business Software & Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand LivePerson Inc. has 1% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 9.13% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has LivePerson Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LivePerson Inc. 0.00% -23.70% -12.40% Industry Average 6.71% 22.99% 7.18%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares LivePerson Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio LivePerson Inc. N/A 26 0.00 Industry Average 272.81M 4.07B 92.58

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for LivePerson Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LivePerson Inc. 0 0 7 3.00 Industry Average 1.25 1.39 2.84 2.63

LivePerson Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $33, suggesting a potential upside of 15.06%. The potential upside of the competitors is 22.23%. Given LivePerson Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe LivePerson Inc. is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of LivePerson Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LivePerson Inc. 1.63% -2.28% 13.41% 36.59% 58.46% 52.49% Industry Average 2.40% 5.42% 16.19% 27.48% 37.19% 32.61%

For the past year LivePerson Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of LivePerson Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8. Competitively, LivePerson Inc.’s peers have 1.97 and 1.94 for Current and Quick Ratio. LivePerson Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than LivePerson Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

LivePerson Inc. has a beta of 1.18 and its 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, LivePerson Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.12 which is 11.86% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

LivePerson Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

LivePerson Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors LivePerson Inc.’s rivals.

LivePerson, Inc. provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes. The Consumer segment facilitates online transactions between independent service providers and individual consumers seeking information and knowledge via mobile and online messaging. The company offers LiveEngage, an enterprise-class and cloud-based platform, which enables businesses to create a connection with consumers by offering messaging as a preferred channel of communication. It also provides professional services and value-added business consulting services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to Fortune 500 companies, Internet businesses, online merchants, small to medium-sized businesses, automotive dealers, universities, libraries, government agencies, and not-for-profit organizations. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. LivePerson, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.