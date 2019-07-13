LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) and EVERTEC Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Comparing side by side

LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) and EVERTEC Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) compete with each other in the Business Software & Services sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LivePerson Inc. 27 7.72 N/A -0.67 0.00 EVERTEC Inc. 29 5.17 N/A 1.21 23.10

Demonstrates LivePerson Inc. and EVERTEC Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us LivePerson Inc. and EVERTEC Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LivePerson Inc. 0.00% -23.7% -12.4% EVERTEC Inc. 0.00% 43.4% 9.6%

Risk & Volatility

LivePerson Inc.’s current beta is 1.18 and it happens to be 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, EVERTEC Inc.’s beta is 0.74 which is 26.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of LivePerson Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8. Competitively, EVERTEC Inc. has 1.5 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. LivePerson Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than EVERTEC Inc.

Analyst Ratings

LivePerson Inc. and EVERTEC Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LivePerson Inc. 0 0 7 3.00 EVERTEC Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

LivePerson Inc.’s upside potential is 7.46% at a $33 consensus target price. Meanwhile, EVERTEC Inc.’s consensus target price is $28, while its potential downside is -15.43%. The data provided earlier shows that LivePerson Inc. appears more favorable than EVERTEC Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.4% of LivePerson Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 85% of EVERTEC Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1% of LivePerson Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of EVERTEC Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LivePerson Inc. 1.63% -2.28% 13.41% 36.59% 58.46% 52.49% EVERTEC Inc. -2.18% -4.13% -3.09% -2.11% 29.07% -2.86%

For the past year LivePerson Inc. had bullish trend while EVERTEC Inc. had bearish trend.

LivePerson, Inc. provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes. The Consumer segment facilitates online transactions between independent service providers and individual consumers seeking information and knowledge via mobile and online messaging. The company offers LiveEngage, an enterprise-class and cloud-based platform, which enables businesses to create a connection with consumers by offering messaging as a preferred channel of communication. It also provides professional services and value-added business consulting services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to Fortune 500 companies, Internet businesses, online merchants, small to medium-sized businesses, automotive dealers, universities, libraries, government agencies, and not-for-profit organizations. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. LivePerson, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

EVERTEC, Inc. and its subsidiaries engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Acquiring, Payment Processing, and Business Solutions. The Merchant Acquiring segment provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards. The Payment Processing segment offers payment processing services that enable financial institutions and other issuers to manage, support, and facilitate the processing for credit, debit, prepaid, automated teller machines and EBT card programs. Its services include credit and debit card processing, authorization and settlement, and fraud monitoring and control services to debit or credit issuers; payment and billing products for merchants, businesses, and financial institutions; and EBT services. The Business Solutions segment provides business process management solutions comprising core bank processing, network hosting and management, IT consulting services, business process outsourcing, item and cash processing, and fulfillment solutions to financial institutions, corporations, and governments. The company manages a system of electronic payment networks that process approximately two billion transactions. It sells and distributes its services primarily through a proprietary direct sales force, as well as various indirect sales channels, including value-added resellers. The company was formerly known as Carib Latam Holdings, Inc. EVERTEC, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.