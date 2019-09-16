LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) and Asure Software Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Comparison side by side

LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) and Asure Software Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) compete against each other in the Business Software & Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LivePerson Inc. 31 8.67 N/A -0.67 0.00 Asure Software Inc. 7 1.05 N/A -0.60 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for LivePerson Inc. and Asure Software Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides LivePerson Inc. and Asure Software Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LivePerson Inc. 0.00% -23.7% -12.4% Asure Software Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -2.5%

Volatility and Risk

LivePerson Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.15. Asure Software Inc.’s 1.13 beta is the reason why it is 13.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of LivePerson Inc. is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.8. The Current Ratio of rival Asure Software Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. LivePerson Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Asure Software Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for LivePerson Inc. and Asure Software Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LivePerson Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Asure Software Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

LivePerson Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 14.82% and an $42 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.3% of LivePerson Inc. shares and 63.8% of Asure Software Inc. shares. 1.2% are LivePerson Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.9% of Asure Software Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LivePerson Inc. 1.34% 19.43% 15.4% 46.34% 44.3% 75.98% Asure Software Inc. -0.11% 8% 33.68% 65.75% -37.63% 78.15%

For the past year LivePerson Inc. was less bullish than Asure Software Inc.

LivePerson, Inc. provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes. The Consumer segment facilitates online transactions between independent service providers and individual consumers seeking information and knowledge via mobile and online messaging. The company offers LiveEngage, an enterprise-class and cloud-based platform, which enables businesses to create a connection with consumers by offering messaging as a preferred channel of communication. It also provides professional services and value-added business consulting services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to Fortune 500 companies, Internet businesses, online merchants, small to medium-sized businesses, automotive dealers, universities, libraries, government agencies, and not-for-profit organizations. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. LivePerson, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Asure Software, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) time and labor management, and workspace management solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of solutions to help clients optimize and manage their mobile workforces and their global workspaces. Its SaaS-based offerings include asset management, mobile room scheduling, mobile time tracking, scheduling software, space utilization solutions, tablet-based time clocks, time and labor management software, traditional time clocks, touch panels for room scheduling, and workplace business intelligence analytics. The companyÂ’s AsureSpace product line offers workplace management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environments and optimize real estate utilization. It also provides AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize labor and labor administration costs and activities. Asure Software, Inc. serves Fortune 500 clients to small and mid-sized businesses. The company sells its products directly, as well as through reseller and referral partners. Asure Software, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.