LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) Analysts See $-0.20 EPS; Bankunited (BKU) Shorts Increased By 9.56%

Analysts expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to report $-0.20 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 233.33% from last quarter’s $-0.06 EPS. After having $-0.25 EPS previously, LivePerson, Inc.’s analysts see -20.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $28.52. About 168,468 shares traded. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has risen 58.46% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.03% the S&P500. Some Historical LPSN News: 22/03/2018 – LivePerson and Liberty Global partner to transform customer engagement and care for the conversational era; 22/05/2018 – LivePerson Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2Q Rev $59M-$60M; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 7c-10c; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $0.0 TO 1.0C, EST. 1.6C; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2Q Adj EPS 0c-Adj EPS 1c; 20/04/2018 – DJ LivePerson Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPSN); 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC LPSN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $239 MLN TO $243 MLN

Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU) had an increase of 9.56% in short interest. BKU’s SI was 2.37M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 9.56% from 2.16M shares previously. With 801,200 avg volume, 3 days are for Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU)’s short sellers to cover BKU’s short positions. The SI to Bankunited Inc’s float is 2.42%. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $33.29. About 217,244 shares traded. BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) has declined 16.63% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BKU News: 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q EPS 77c; 20/04/2018 – DJ BankUnited Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKU); 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q Net $85.2M; 23/03/2018 BankUnited, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – BANKUNITED INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED BY $17.2 MLN TO $247.8 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 FROM MARCH 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – BANKUNITED 1Q EPS 77C, EST. 72C; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q Net Interest Income Increased by $17.2M to $247.8M; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in BankUnited

LivePerson, Inc. provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. The company has market cap of $1.89 billion. It operates in two divisions, Business and Consumer. It currently has negative earnings. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for firms of various sizes.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold LivePerson, Inc. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions and 65 raised stakes. 53.59 million shares or 7.53% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $15,000 activity. On Tuesday, January 8 Carlough Daryl sold $15,000 worth of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) or 750 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. LivePerson had 17 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by FBR Capital. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Northland Capital given on Friday, February 22. Oppenheimer maintained LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Needham. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, January 24 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Ladenburg with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. The rating was maintained by Roth Capital with “Buy” on Monday, February 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold BankUnited, Inc. shares while 85 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions and 57 raised stakes. 91.28 million shares or 0.04% more from 91.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $68 activity. Shares for $68 were bought by Rubenstein William S. on Thursday, January 31.