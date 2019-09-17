Livent (LTHM) Reaches $7.33 After 6.00% Down Move; Ack Asset Management Upped Trns (TRNS) Position By $1.19 Million

The stock of Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.43% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $7.33. About 1.02 million shares traded. Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $1.07B company. It was reported on Sep, 17 by Barchart.com. We have $6.89 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:LTHM worth $64.20 million less.

Ack Asset Management Llc increased Trns (TRNS) stake by 19.16% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ack Asset Management Llc acquired 66,000 shares as Trns (TRNS)’s stock declined 0.58%. The Ack Asset Management Llc holds 410,400 shares with $7.43M value, up from 344,400 last quarter. Trns now has $163.28M valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $22.35. About 24,125 shares traded. Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) has risen 4.70% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNS News: 14/05/2018 – Ack Asset Buys New 1% Position in Transcat Inc; 22/05/2018 – Transcat 4Q Rev $42.5M; 19/04/2018 DJ Transcat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRNS); 22/05/2018 – Transcat 4Q EPS 33c; 22/05/2018 – Transcat Reports Operating Income Up 14% on Record Revenue for Fiscal 2018

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased Wms (NYSE:WMS) stake by 85,500 shares to 1.13M valued at $24.76M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Kw (NYSE:KW) stake by 382,591 shares and now owns 558,200 shares. Mcrn was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.22, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 4 investors sold TRNS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.62 million shares or 5.86% more from 4.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc reported 16,158 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Colony Gru Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). Wells Fargo & Co Mn has 7,782 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wasatch Advsrs, a Utah-based fund reported 323,831 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp invested in 0% or 274,405 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 6,878 shares. River Mercantile Asset Llp reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). Essex Inv Mgmt Co Limited Co has invested 0.18% in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). Barclays Public Limited Liability stated it has 6,378 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). Heartland Advisors Incorporated accumulated 100,000 shares. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0% or 27,129 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 1,800 shares. Moreover, Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has 0% invested in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). 3,975 are held by Jpmorgan Chase.

More notable recent Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Transcat’s (NASDAQ:TRNS) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Transcat, Inc. to Present at Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Conference – Business Wire” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for May 21, 2019 : JWN, TOL, PSTG, SE, URBN, CRMT, OOMA, TRNS, PXS – Nasdaq” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Small-Cap Stocks Beating the Russell 2000 in 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, down 44.00% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.25 per share. LTHM’s profit will be $20.44M for 13.09 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Livent Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Need To Know: Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “China Natural Resources and Parker Drilling among Energy/Materials gainers; FTS International and Seadrill among losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Factors Make Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE: LTHM Investor Notice: Lawsuit against Livent Corporation announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Livent (NYSE:LTHM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Livent has $13 highest and $700 lowest target. $10’s average target is 36.43% above currents $7.33 stock price. Livent had 4 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Monday, August 12. Citigroup downgraded Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) on Monday, April 15 to “Neutral” rating.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company has market cap of $1.07 billion. The firm offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries. It has a 11.56 P/E ratio. Livent Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.