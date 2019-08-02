Livent (LTHM) Reaches $5.96 Low on Aug, 2; New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Has Boosted By $2.11 Million Its Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Position

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) stake by 24.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc acquired 191,525 shares as Icici Bk Ltd (IBN)’s stock rose 7.11%. The New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc holds 961,273 shares with $11.02 million value, up from 769,748 last quarter. Icici Bk Ltd now has $38.17 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.73. About 3.67 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 13/03/2018 – ICICI Securities Lowers Valuation Ahead Of Primary Market Debut Next Week; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK 4Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.14%; 04/05/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 585 RUPEES FROM 540 RUPEES; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 28/03/2018 – India’s ICICI Bank board backs CEO amid nepotism rumours; 09/04/2018 – FITCH: ALLEGATIONS VS ICICI BANK POSE REPUTATIONAL RISKS; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK GROSS NPA 8.84%; 06/05/2018 – BTVI: ‘ICICI Bank board to meet on Monday; CEO loan issue may come up’; 31/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: India’s CBI probing Videocon, husband of ICICI Bank CEO, in loan case; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK 4Q INTEREST INCOME 142.6B RUPEES; 31/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: India’s CBI probing Videocon, husband of ICICI Bank CEO, in loan case

The stock of Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) reached all time low today, Aug, 2 and still has $5.60 target or 6.00% below today’s $5.96 share price. This indicates more downside for the $870.17M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $5.60 PT is reached, the company will be worth $52.21M less. The stock decreased 4.18% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $5.96. About 335,289 shares traded. Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company has market cap of $870.17 million. The firm offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries. It has a 7.85 P/E ratio. Livent Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Analysts await Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. LTHM’s profit will be $17.52M for 12.42 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Livent Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

