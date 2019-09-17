Livent (LTHM) At $7.59 Forms Bottom; Addvantage Technologies Group (AEY)’s Sentiment Is 2.25

Addvantage Technologies Group Inc (AEY) investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 1.68, from 0.57 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 9 institutional investors increased and started new stock positions, while 4 trimmed and sold equity positions in Addvantage Technologies Group Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 1.06 million shares, down from 1.13 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Addvantage Technologies Group Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 2 Increased: 5 New Position: 4.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) formed multiple bottom with $7.06 target or 7.00% below today’s $7.59 share price. Livent Corporation (LTHM) has $1.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.59. About 3.51 million shares traded or 67.15% up from the average. Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Livent (NYSE:LTHM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Livent has $13 highest and $700 lowest target. $10’s average target is 31.75% above currents $7.59 stock price. Livent had 4 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup downgraded Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) rating on Monday, April 15. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $13 target. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Monday, August 12 by Bank of America.

Analysts await Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, down 44.00% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.25 per share. LTHM’s profit will be $20.44 million for 13.55 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Livent Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $19,800 activity.

Jbf Capital Inc. holds 0.1% of its portfolio in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. for 351,061 shares. Bank Of America Corp De owns 7 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Barclays Plc has 0% invested in the company for 11 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 104,127 shares.

The stock decreased 3.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.07. About 18,940 shares traded. ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (AEY) has risen 22.07% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.07% the S&P500.

More notable recent ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Percentage Of ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Shares Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ADDvantage Technologies Names New Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ADDvantage Technologies to Divest Cable TV Segment Operations – GlobeNewswire” published on December 27, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Fiscal Third Quarter of 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. distributes and services electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunication industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $21.45 million. The companyÂ’s Cable Television segment provides cable television equipment for use in connection with video, telephone, and Internet data signals. It currently has negative earnings. It offers headend products, such as satellite receivers, integrated receivers/decoders, demodulators, modulators, antennas and antenna mounts, amplifiers, equalizers, and processors for signal acquisition, processing, and manipulation for further transmission; and fiber products, including optical transmitters, fiber-optic cables, receivers, couplers, splitters, and compatible accessories.