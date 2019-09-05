Livent (LTHM) At $6.45 Forms Bottom; Arc Document Solutions Has 0.73 Sentiment

Livent Corporation (LTHM) formed multiple bottom with $5.87 target or 9.00% below today’s $6.45 share price. Livent Corporation (LTHM) has $941.57M valuation. The stock increased 5.74% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $6.45. About 160,958 shares traded. Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Arc Document Solutions Inc (ARC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.30, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 24 hedge funds started new or increased positions, while 33 sold and reduced their equity positions in Arc Document Solutions Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 26.92 million shares, down from 26.96 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Arc Document Solutions Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 27 Increased: 15 New Position: 9.

Among 2 analysts covering Livent (NYSE:LTHM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Livent has $13 highest and $700 lowest target. $10’s average target is 55.04% above currents $6.45 stock price. Livent had 4 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Monday, August 12. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Monday, April 15 to “Neutral”.

Analysts await Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 44.00% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.25 per share. LTHM’s profit will be $20.44M for 11.52 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Livent Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc holds 0.65% of its portfolio in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. for 1.08 million shares. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owns 3.25 million shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jbf Capital Inc. has 0.22% invested in the company for 560,000 shares. The Massachusetts-based Essex Investment Management Co Llc has invested 0.15% in the stock. Rbf Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 496,960 shares.

