Livent (LTHM) Analysts See $0.12 EPS; Terreno Realty (TRNO) Sentiment Is 1.82

Terreno Realty Corp (TRNO) investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.71, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 102 active investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 56 sold and trimmed equity positions in Terreno Realty Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 60.47 million shares, up from 58.40 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Terreno Realty Corp in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 49 Increased: 75 New Position: 27.

Resolution Capital Ltd holds 2.63% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation for 1.92 million shares. Channing Capital Management Llc owns 1.17 million shares or 2.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc has 1.24% invested in the company for 676,536 shares. The California-based Adelante Capital Management Llc has invested 1.02% in the stock. Granite Investment Partners Llc, a California-based fund reported 402,551 shares.

Terreno Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.13 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 42.87 P/E ratio. It acquires, owns and operates industrial properties in six major coastal U.S. markets.

The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 157,934 shares traded. Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) has risen 19.43% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNO News: 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – THE SENIOR SECURED LOAN HAS TERM OF TWO YEARS, AN INTEREST RATE OF 8.0%; 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3M and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55M; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Quarterly Operating, Investment and Capital Markets Activity; 08/03/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Industrial Building in Seattle for $42M; 18/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP TRNO.N : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO BUY; 02/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend and Files First Quarter 2018 Financial Statements; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.0% QUARTER END OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 97.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.4%; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.5% QUARTER END SAME STORE OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 98.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.2%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Terreno Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRNO); 08/03/2018 Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Building in Seattle, WA for $42.0 Million

Analysts await Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) to report earnings on August, 1. TRNO’s profit will be $21.46 million for 36.47 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Terreno Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.86% negative EPS growth.