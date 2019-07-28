Livent Corporation (LTHM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) and Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) have been rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Livent Corporation 10 2.23 N/A 0.83 9.39 Trilogy Metals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 highlights Livent Corporation and Trilogy Metals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Livent Corporation and Trilogy Metals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Livent Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Trilogy Metals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Livent Corporation and Trilogy Metals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Livent Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Trilogy Metals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Livent Corporation’s average target price is $13, while its potential upside is 94.03%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 48.6% of Livent Corporation shares and 57.75% of Trilogy Metals Inc. shares. 0.6% are Livent Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 15.6% of Trilogy Metals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Livent Corporation -13.73% -36.15% -40.49% -58.25% 0% -43.55% Trilogy Metals Inc. 0.81% -1.19% 17.92% 14.68% 101.61% 44.51%

For the past year Livent Corporation had bearish trend while Trilogy Metals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Livent Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors Trilogy Metals Inc.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries. Livent Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Livent Corporation operates as a subsidiary of FMC Corporation.

Trilogy Metals Inc., a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects, which include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project; and the Bornite deposit, a carbonate-hosted copper deposit covering an area of approximately 352,943 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCopper Inc. and changed its name to Trilogy Metals Inc. in September 2016. Trilogy Metals Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.