Livent Corporation (LTHM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) and Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) have been rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Livent Corporation 9 2.05 N/A 0.76 8.45 Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.05 0.00

In table 1 we can see Livent Corporation and Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Livent Corporation and Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Livent Corporation 0.00% 22.9% 18.1% Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. 0.00% -13.9% -12.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Livent Corporation are 3.5 and 2.4 respectively. Its competitor Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Livent Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Livent Corporation and Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Livent Corporation 1 1 0 2.50 Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Livent Corporation is $10, with potential upside of 60.26%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Livent Corporation and Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 40.08% and 17.9%. Livent Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Insiders Competitively, held 37.4% of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Livent Corporation -6.53% -7.34% -39.36% -49.29% 0% -53.33% Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. 32.55% 27.47% 53.57% 4.39% 29.84% 41.22%

For the past year Livent Corporation has -53.33% weaker performance while Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has 41.22% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Livent Corporation beats Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries. Livent Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Livent Corporation operates as a subsidiary of FMC Corporation.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd. and changed its name to Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. in October 1997. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.