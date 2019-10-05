Livent Corporation (LTHM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) and Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). The two are both Industrial Metals & Minerals companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Livent Corporation 7 5.98 135.78M 0.76 8.45 Harsco Corporation 19 0.59 79.33M 1.49 15.73

Demonstrates Livent Corporation and Harsco Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Harsco Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Livent Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Livent Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Livent Corporation 2,029,596,412.56% 22.9% 18.1% Harsco Corporation 424,451,578.38% 53.8% 8.4%

Liquidity

Livent Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. On the competitive side is, Harsco Corporation which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. Livent Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Harsco Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Livent Corporation and Harsco Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Livent Corporation 1 1 0 2.50 Harsco Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Livent Corporation has a 51.52% upside potential and a consensus target price of $10. Harsco Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $35 consensus target price and a 102.66% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Harsco Corporation appears more favorable than Livent Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Livent Corporation and Harsco Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 40.08% and 87.2% respectively. 0.7% are Livent Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.9% of Harsco Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Livent Corporation -6.53% -7.34% -39.36% -49.29% 0% -53.33% Harsco Corporation -10.18% -14.35% 5.53% 10.66% -4.83% 18.13%

For the past year Livent Corporation had bearish trend while Harsco Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Harsco Corporation beats Livent Corporation on 10 of the 15 factors.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries. Livent Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Livent Corporation operates as a subsidiary of FMC Corporation.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as manufactures industrial abrasives and roofing granules. The Harsco Industrial segment manufactures and supplies custom-engineered and manufactured air-cooled heat exchangers for the natural gas, natural gas processing, and petrochemical industries; industrial grating products, which include a range of metal bar grating configurations for industrial flooring, and safety and security applications in the energy, paper, chemical, refining, and processing industries, as well as offers GrateGuard, a fencing solution for first-line physical security; and heat transfer products, such as boilers and water heaters for commercial and institutional applications. The Harsco Rail segment designs and manufactures safety systems for transportation and industrial applications; and equipment, after-market parts, and services for the maintenance, repair, and construction of railway track. This segment serves private and government-owned railroads, and urban mass transit systems. Harsco Corporation was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.