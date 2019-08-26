Livent Corporation (LTHM) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Livent Corporation has 40.08% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 37.39% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.7% of Livent Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.75% of all Industrial Metals & Minerals companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Livent Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Livent Corporation 0.00% 22.90% 18.10% Industry Average 22.91% 43.41% 10.63%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Livent Corporation and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Livent Corporation N/A 9 8.45 Industry Average 356.49M 1.56B 23.17

Livent Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Livent Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Livent Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.57 2.49

Livent Corporation presently has an average price target of $19.5, suggesting a potential upside of 220.20%. The competitors have a potential upside of 109.27%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Livent Corporation’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself, analysts’ opionion.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Livent Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Livent Corporation -6.53% -7.34% -39.36% -49.29% 0% -53.33% Industry Average 6.72% 13.97% 15.44% 14.55% 14.25% 25.73%

For the past year Livent Corporation had bearish trend while Livent Corporation’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Livent Corporation are 3.5 and 2.4. Competitively, Livent Corporation’s competitors have 2.27 and 1.81 for Current and Quick Ratio. Livent Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Livent Corporation’s rivals.

Dividends

Livent Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Livent Corporation’s rivals beat on 5 of the 6 factors Livent Corporation.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries. Livent Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Livent Corporation operates as a subsidiary of FMC Corporation.