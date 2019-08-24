Live Your Vision Upped Its Pfizer Com (PFE) Position by $413,010 as Stock Value Declined; Donald Smith & Company Decreased Its Holding in Citigroup (C) as Share Price Rose

Donald Smith & Company Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc sold 197,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 986,636 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.39M, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $61.95. About 17.12 million shares traded or 25.45% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 24/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Chairman Says His Successor May Be CEO Mike Corbat; 14/03/2018 – Citigroup says ‘malicious actor’ tried to hack credit cards tied to the Defense Department; 31/03/2018 – Corporate Life: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 13/03/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES JPMORGAN’S TRUSCOTT AS MD IN UK INVESTMENT BANK; 11/05/2018 – ValueAct Buys Into Citigroup — Barrons.com; 07/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 04/04/2018 – Brian Friedman, President of Leucadia National Corporation, and Bonnie Howard, Former Chief Auditor of Citigroup, appointed to; 22/05/2018 – Citigroup Plans to Sell $1B of Senior Floating Rate Notes Due 2024 and $350M of 4.45% Subordinated Notes Due 2027; 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.80 PCT IN APRIL VS 2.78 PCT IN MARCH – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – BANXICO SEEN ADJUSTING RATES IN SEPT.: CITI SURVEY

Live Your Vision Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 306.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Live Your Vision Llc bought 10,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 3,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Live Your Vision Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 25.75 million shares traded or 1.14% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – PFIZER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 75C; 19/03/2018 – BIODURO – CREATION OF AISF, A SHELF-STABLE, CRYSTALLINE REAGENT FOR SYNTHESIS OF FLUOROSULFATES AND SULFAMOYL FLUORIDES; 06/03/2018 – FDA POSTS STAFF REPORT ON PFIZER’S XELJANZ AHEAD OF PANEL; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS EPIPEN SUPPLY LEVELS MAY VARY ACROSS WHOLESALERS AND PHARMACIES; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 16/05/2018 – ASTRA’S CRESTOR SAID TO POTENTIALLY FETCH OVER $1B FOR U.S. MKT; 07/03/2018 – Pfizer Invites Public to View and Listen to Webcast of Pfizer Presentation at Healthcare Conference; 15/05/2018 – Enclara Pharmacia Inks Five-Year Contract Extension with VITAS Healthcare, Continues Highest Service Levels for Patient Medication Management; 17/05/2018 – Roche Announces Positive Results From Phase III Trial on Tecentriq, Avastin and Two Drugs; 30/05/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF XELJANZ, MADE BY PFIZER

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 7.78 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Plc holds 5.21 million shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Burt Wealth has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Missouri-based Sterneck Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.98% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Strategic Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 27,319 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 0% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 8,353 shares. Atwood Palmer Incorporated, Missouri-based fund reported 232,568 shares. Intact Inv Management Inc invested in 0.28% or 125,200 shares. Moreover, Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Mgmt has 2.83% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 154,378 shares. 9,160 are held by Hillsdale Investment Mngmt Incorporated. Gofen Glossberg Lc Il has invested 0.63% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Boston Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bokf Na reported 57,590 shares. Invsts Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 0.31% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Mathes Commerce holds 1.81% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 57,163 shares. 657,081 are held by Glenmede Tru Company Na.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. General Amer Investors reported 1.39% stake. Washington Tru has 0.68% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 296,618 shares. Boston Research has 0.36% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 20,172 shares. Palisade Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.38% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 56,105 shares. 7,200 are owned by Family Capital Tru Com. Dodge & Cox reported 404,000 shares. Moreover, Caprock Group Incorporated has 0.57% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 68,703 shares. California-based Fairview Capital Inv Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Old Dominion reported 18,185 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability holds 0.16% or 4,442 shares. Accredited Invsts Incorporated holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 25,409 shares. Saturna has 1.20 million shares. D Scott Neal reported 10,907 shares. 30,815 are held by Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp. Taurus Asset Mgmt Ltd Com owns 355,190 shares.

Live Your Vision Llc, which manages about $217.02 million and $329.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Emerging Market Eq Etf (SCHE) by 22,362 shares to 990,115 shares, valued at $26.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco 1 (STPZ) by 8,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,224 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab International Equity Etf (SCHF).

