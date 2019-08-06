Live Your Vision Upped Its Holding in Pfizer Com (PFE) by $413,010; Regions Financial Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $2.11 Million; Shares Rose

Live Your Vision Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 306.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Live Your Vision Llc bought 10,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 3,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Live Your Vision Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.78. About 15.28M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS EFFORTS INCLUDE EXPLORING ACCESS TO INTERNATIONAL EPIPEN SUPPLY PFE.N MYL.O; 01/05/2018 – PFE HASN’T GOTTEN ‘ACCEPTABLE OFFER’ FOR CONSUMER HEALTH UNIT; 22/03/2018 – Back to the drawing board for Reckitt after dropping Pfizer bid; 15/03/2018 – Global Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Drugs Market to Reach Over US$ 3.9 Billion By 2025; Upsurge in the; 21/03/2018 – Britain’s use of copycat biotech drugs takes off while U.S. lags; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer blames sales miss on `customer buying patterns’; 06/04/2018 – PFIZER CANADA SAYS BESPONSA APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA FOR TREATING ADULTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY B-CELL PRECURSOR ACUTE LYMPHOBLASTIC LEUKEMIA; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER- FDA GRANTED BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR XALKORI FOR TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY SYSTEMIC ALCL THAT IS ALK-POSITIVE; 24/05/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SAYS ACCORD RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT PFIZER VIOLATED FALSE CLAIMS ACT

Regions Financial Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp sold 18,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.63M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.83M, down from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $133.42. About 15.95 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES PANOS PANAY CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER/DEVICES; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE WAS $26.8 BLN AND INCREASED 16%; 15/05/2018 – Pymnts.com: Microsoft Forms Cloud Accounting Startup To Rival Xero; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS 3Q CAPEX WAS $3.5 BILLION; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft touts progress of chat app Teams in battle with Slack; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 19/03/2018 – TeleSign SMS Messaging Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Marketing; 23/04/2018 – T-SYSTEMS, MICROSOFT FORM PARTNERSHIP TO PUSH PUBLIC CLOUD SVCS; 25/04/2018 – ZERTO REPORTS CROSS-SELLING PACT WITH MICROSOFT TO DELIVER ADVA; 03/05/2018 – Equinix Expands Private Connectivity to Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute to New Global Markets

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 37,287 shares. Guinness Asset Mgmt Limited reported 177,627 shares. First Financial In invested in 2.15% or 24,461 shares. Sandhill Cap Prtnrs Limited Com holds 0.11% or 6,452 shares in its portfolio. Ulysses Mgmt Ltd Co reported 254,000 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada owns 27.51M shares for 1.39% of their portfolio. Sound Shore Mgmt Ct owns 1.24 million shares. 25,835 were reported by Platinum Invest. Royal Bancorp Of Scotland Group Public Ltd has invested 7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Horizon Investment Svcs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 37,587 shares or 3.02% of all its holdings. Interactive Fincl Advsr reported 0.03% stake. Michigan-based Cranbrook Wealth Lc has invested 0.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). St Germain D J Inc invested in 0.48% or 37,275 shares. Guardian Advsr LP has 115,249 shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 194,091 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

