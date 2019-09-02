Live Your Vision Raised Stake in Pfizer Com (PFE) by $413,010; Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Valuation Rose While California State Teachers Retirement System Has Raised Stake by $320,498

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 0.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System bought 1,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 347,811 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.55M, up from 346,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $221.84. About 823,269 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500.

Live Your Vision Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 306.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Live Your Vision Llc bought 10,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 3,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Live Your Vision Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 17.91M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER SAYS PULLS OUT OF PFIZER CONSUMER HEALTH AUCTION; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer: Several Potential Near-Term Opportunities in Core Therapeutic Areas; 08/05/2018 – XtalPi Inc. Announces Strategic Research Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. to Develop Artificial Intelligence-Powered Molecular Mo; 16/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA IS SAID TO WEIGH SALE OF U.S. RIGHTS FOR CRESTOR; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC RB.L – CO’S PROPOSAL WAS FOR PART OF THE BUSINESS ONLY; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 19/04/2018 – Pfizer Invites Public to Listen to Webcast of April 26 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – RETACRIT HAS BEEN APPROVED AS A BIOSIMILAR, NOT AS AN INTERCHANGEABLE PRODUCT; 19/03/2018 – PFIZER INC -; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co by 17,943 shares to 974,914 shares, valued at $27.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 32,469 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09M shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Edwards SAPIEN 3 TAVR Receives FDA Approval For Low-Risk Patients – PRNewswire” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Closer Look At Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s (NYSE:EW) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Forget the Inverted Yield Curve, These 3 Stocks Just Hit All-Time Highs – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why We Like Edwards Lifesciences Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:EW) 23% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Ocbj.com‘s news article titled: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Live Your Vision Llc, which manages about $217.02M and $329.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Direxion All Cap Insider Sentiment Shares (KNOW) by 55,624 shares to 85,491 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exempt Bond Etf by 67,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,709 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate Etf (FLRN).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay Better Than Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer: A Defensive Dividend Stock Even After The Spin-Off – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Pfizer to build $500M facility in Sanford, create hundreds of jobs – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “I’m Lowering My Fair Value Estimate For Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Business Financial reported 0.06% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Suncoast Equity Management holds 0.06% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 5,898 shares. National Bank & Trust owns 3.96M shares. Quantitative Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.98% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Marco Invest Ltd Liability accumulated 127,631 shares. Amer Registered Advisor Inc accumulated 48,723 shares or 1.15% of the stock. Somerset Trust holds 64,184 shares or 1.43% of its portfolio. Dean Investment Assocs Llc holds 139,958 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Papp L Roy & Associate, Arizona-based fund reported 21,438 shares. Cambridge Invest Advsrs holds 934,455 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management holds 46,900 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Fiduciary Counsel, Ohio-based fund reported 576,259 shares. Ci Invs stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). The Alabama-based Oakworth Capital has invested 1% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Kj Harrison Prtn reported 0.35% stake.