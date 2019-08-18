Live Your Vision Position in Pfizer Com (PFE) Has Raised as Market Value Declined; Benedict Financial Advisors Cut United Technologies (UTX) Position by $316,928 as Stock Declined

Live Your Vision Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 306.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Live Your Vision Llc bought 10,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 3,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Live Your Vision Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.65. About 21.59M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN ANTICOAGULANT MARKET SHARE FOR ELIQUIS; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS ONCOLOGY LAUNCHES HAVE BEEN CHALLENGING, UNDERESTIMATED CHALLENGE FOR KISQUALI IN US; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer’s quit-smoking Chantix fails study in adolescent smokers; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Eliquis Revenue $1.51 Billion; 12/04/2018 – Pfizer launches a gene therapy study for Duchenne MD; Amgen, NEA back real-world drug data software company; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 07/03/2018 – CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS INC – NONE OF PROGRAMS IN PFIZER COLLABORATION HAD ADVANCED TO CLINICAL CANDIDATE STAGE; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – AS PART OF 20-YEAR LEASE AGREEMENT, PFIZER WILL RELOCATE ITS GLOBAL HEADQUARTERS FROM 235 EAST 42ND STREET TO SPIRAL; 22/03/2018 – GSK advances in Pfizer consumer health auction as Reckitt quits

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,476 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 19,968 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, down from 22,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $125.05. About 2.42 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Several Thousand Positions to Be Net New Jobs; 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Outlook; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.25; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde Recall Due to Risk of Failure to Alert to Fire; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corp and SBA Joint Initiative; 08/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Otis ONE” IoT Service Solution for the World’s Largest Elevator Service Network; 03/04/2018 – United Technologies First Quarter Earnings Advisory

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $175.27M and $230.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 6,364 shares to 78,722 shares, valued at $4.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 12,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,701 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 15.55 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Live Your Vision Llc, which manages about $217.02 million and $329.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in X (DBEF) by 15,096 shares to 40,689 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Streettracks Index Shs Fds Msci Acwi Ex Us Etf (CWI) by 9,664 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,553 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tips Bond Etf (TIP).