Live Your Vision Maintains Holding in Pfizer Com (PFE); Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Has Upped Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake by $652,080 as Market Valuation Declined

Live Your Vision Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 306.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Live Your Vision Llc bought 10,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 3,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Live Your Vision Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $42.4. About 31.86M shares traded or 37.02% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline pulls out of $20 billion race for Pfizer’s consumer health-care business; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Positive Topline Results From Phase 3 ATTR-ACT Study Of Tafamidis In Patients With Transthyretin; 23/04/2018 – FDA declines to approve Pfizer’s biosimilar to Roche’s cancer drug; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Essential Health Rev $5.08B; 27/04/2018 – Cognitive Impairment Disorders Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018 – Key Players Are Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer’s Consumer Deal Fizzles, but Drug Giant Still Has Options; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO BELIEVE KISQUALI IMPORTANT BUT NOT AS LARGE AS ONCE THOUGHT; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR; 16/05/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 321.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company bought 2,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,462 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $856,000, up from 822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $265.9. About 5.34M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.

Live Your Vision Llc, which manages about $217.02 million and $329.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Streettracks Index Shs Fds Msci Acwi Ex Us Etf (CWI) by 9,664 shares to 19,553 shares, valued at $729,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index Etf (FNDC) by 19,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,893 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree International Smallcap Dividend Fund (DLS).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. BURKE RICHARD T sold $3.91 million worth of stock or 15,000 shares. $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3. The insider BALLARD WILLIAM C JR sold 5,000 shares worth $1.33M.

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $210.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 7,310 shares to 6,680 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brown Forman Corp by 37,974 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,974 shares, and cut its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF).