Live Your Vision Lifted Stake in Pfizer Com (PFE); Ruffer Llp Increases Stake in Drdgold Limited (DRD)

Live Your Vision Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 306.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Live Your Vision Llc bought 10,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 3,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Live Your Vision Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $36.87. About 21.16 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 26/04/2018 – ROCHE HOLDING AG ROG.S SAYS TECENTRIQ SALES 139 MLN SFR VS RTRS POLL AVG 154 MLN SFR; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Withdraws From Pfizer’s Consumer Healthcare Business Sale; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer: To Present Research on Late-Phase Investigational Compounds; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer: RETACRIT Is First U.S. Biosimilar Erythropoiesis-Stimulating Agent Now Approved Across All Indications; 11/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 15/05/2018 – FDA OK’S HOSPIRA’S RETACRIT TREATMENT FOR ANEMIA; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO ON COURSE WITH ITS PLANS FOR BIOSIMILAR ETANERCEPT FILING IN U.S. AND IS TARGETING THE SAME IN FY 2019-20; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer Oncology to Showcase Clinical Advances from its Growing Portfolio and Research Pipeline at ASCO; 17/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Blue Whale Re Ltd

Ruffer Llp increased its stake in Drdgold Limited (DRD) by 18.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 592,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 60.53% . The institutional investor held 3.71 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.43 million, up from 3.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Drdgold Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.56M market cap company. The stock increased 5.45% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $3.48. About 139,742 shares traded or 35.13% up from the average. DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) has risen 18.68% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.68% the S&P500. Some Historical DRD News: 28/03/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – SIBANYE-STILLWATER TRANSACTION WAS APPROVED THROUGH PASSING OF ALL REQUIRED RESOLUTIONS BY DRDGOLD SHAREHOLDERS; 28/03/2018 – JSE: SGL – DRDGOLD SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE THE TRANSACTION WITH SIBANYE-STILLWATER; 28/03/2018 – SIBANYE DRDGOLD APPROVE TRANSACTION W/ SIBANYE-STILLWATER; 28/03/2018 DRDGOLD SEES CONDITIONS OF SIBANYE DEAL BEING MET DURING 2Q; 29/05/2018 – DRDGOLD SAYS JSE, NYSE LISTINGS REMAIN UNAFFECTED; 29/05/2018 – DRDGOLD SAYS TERMINATION OF EURONEXT LISTING EFFECTIVE MAY 30; 29/05/2018 – DRDGOLD SEEKS TERMINATION OF LISTING ON EURONEXT; 29/05/2018 – DRDGOLD LTD DRDJ.J – TERMINATION WILL BECOME EFFECTIVE FROM 30 MAY 2018; 06/04/2018 – JSE: DRD – TRP RULING ON THE WAIVER OF THE MANDATORY OFFER; 29/05/2018 – DRDGOLD – FORMAL APPLICATION BEEN MADE TO AUTHORITIES OF EURONEXT ACCESS PARIS MARKET FOR VOLUNTARY TERMINATION OF LISTING OF DRDGOLD SECURITIES ON EURONEXT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold DRD shares while 4 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 6.64 million shares or 17.20% less from 8.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 103,400 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 15,569 shares. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Corporation reported 415,672 shares. Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 37,318 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD). Goldman Sachs Grp reported 253,582 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt Company invested in 126,459 shares. Hrt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 18,843 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 33,220 shares in its portfolio. Loeb Ptnrs Corp holds 2 shares. Moreover, Ruffer Limited Liability Partnership has 0.19% invested in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD). Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mgmt Limited invested in 0% or 92,771 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 389,078 shares. Bank Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 21,326 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 20,705 shares.

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 3,900 shares to 2,900 shares, valued at $463,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 2,972 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,616 shares, and cut its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc.

Live Your Vision Llc, which manages about $217.02 million and $329.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Emerging Market Eq Etf (SCHE) by 22,362 shares to 990,115 shares, valued at $26.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab International Equity Etf (SCHF) by 173,649 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 820,613 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree International Smallcap Dividend Fund (DLS).