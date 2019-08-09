Live Your Vision Increases Stake in Pfizer Com (PFE); As Erie Indty Co (ERIE) Stock Rose, Mycio Wealth Partners Trimmed Stake

Live Your Vision Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 306.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Live Your Vision Llc bought 10,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 3,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Live Your Vision Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $36.87. About 22.01M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : CITIGROUP SAYS CO’S CEO MADE CLEAR CO HAS NO INTEREST IN BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IN ABSENCE OF TRANSFORMATIONAL DATA OR DE-RATING; 15/05/2018 – Biosims are tough: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE; 19/03/2018 – BIODURO PACT WITH PFIZER LEADS TO CREATION OF A SHELF-STABLE; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer points to drugs pipeline and opts out of M&A round; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer heads to the Hudson, signs 20-year lease at posh new NYC headquarters $PFE @BrittanyMeiling; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 04/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) GOAL DATE FOR A DECISION BY FDA IS IN SEPTEMBER 2018; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Unit Runs Out of Buyers as Consumer Health Loses Allure; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER: CHANTIX/CHAMPIX DIDN’T MEET CONTINUOUS ABSTINENCE RATE; 17/03/2018 – New York Post: Burglars made off with Viagra in pharmacy heist

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Erie Indty Co (ERIE) by 85.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc sold 19,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 3,353 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $599,000, down from 22,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Erie Indty Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.72B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $4.81 during the last trading session, reaching $224.12. About 115,469 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 26/03/2018 Seven Things to Know Before Signing a Lease; 25/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Kepperling as Illinois branch manager; 18/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Palczer to claims vice president role; 03/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Gustafson to vice president role; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Rev $572.2M; 24/04/2018 – Erie Insurance names Sheryl Rucker to senior vice president role; 02/05/2018 – Erie Indemnity Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q EPS $1.26; 21/04/2018 – DJ Erie Indemnity Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERIE); 26/04/2018 – ERIE INDEMNITY CO – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $572.2 MLN VS $399.3 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.45 in 2018Q4.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rogers Corp (NYSE:ROG) by 22,818 shares to 107,980 shares, valued at $17.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (HEFA) by 38,542 shares in the quarter, for a total of 568,974 shares, and has risen its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Analysts await Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.68 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ERIE’s profit will be $87.85M for 33.35 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Erie Indemnity Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $185,038 activity. $165,024 worth of stock was bought by Vorsheck Elizabeth A on Tuesday, June 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.