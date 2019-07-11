Live Your Vision Holding in Pfizer Com (PFE) Raised by $413,010 as Stock Value Declined; Tjx Companies (TJX) Holder Weik Investment Services Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.69 Million

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 31,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 163,720 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71M, down from 195,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55.16. About 6.17M shares traded or 6.71% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – QTRLY SHR $1.13; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Adds TJX, Exits Walgreens Boots: 13F; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 87C TO 89C; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – SEES CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1% TO 2% IN 2019; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of The TJX Companies, Inc. Investors (TJX); 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX 1Q ADJ EPS 96C; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Conference and Career Fair, One of Boston’s Largest Annual Job Fairs; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 39C FROM 31.25C, EST. 35C; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Raises Quarter Dividend to 39c

Live Your Vision Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 306.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Live Your Vision Llc bought 10,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 3,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Live Your Vision Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $44.06. About 11.91 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS WORKING WITH PFIZER INC AND U.S. FDA TO ADDRESS CANADIAN SHORTAGE OF MYLAN’S EPIPEN ALLERGY ANTIDOTE; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Positive Topline Results From Phase 3 ATTR-ACT Study Of Tafamidis In Patients With Transthyretin; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – WILL CONDUCT ADDITIONAL ANALYSES ON DATA FROM AXITINIB STUDY; 11/05/2018 – Eliquis (Apixaban; Bristol-Myers Squibb/Pfizer) Drug Overview 2017/18-2026: An Orally Available Factor Xa Inhibitor lndicated for the Prevention of Venous Thromboembolsim – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 16/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Former Novartis CEO regrets Cohen contract as top lawyer resigns; Pfizer wins biosimilar approval; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI® (CRIZOTINIB) GETS BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION IN; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 26/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Improves Lung Cancer Treatment Results With Avastin; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Joins the TriNetX Global Health Research Network Formed to Improve Clinical Trial Design and Accelerate the Development of New Drugs

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howland Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 64,674 shares. 44,175 are owned by Dubuque Fincl Bank & Tru Co. City Tru Fl owns 0.1% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 5,376 shares. Moreover, Putnam Limited Liability Co has 0.65% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 6.60 million shares. Cornerstone Ptnrs Limited holds 3.1% or 1.64M shares in its portfolio. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Llc accumulated 2.06% or 298,823 shares. Colrain Cap Limited Co invested 3.98% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.91% or 104.41M shares. Greenwood Gearhart owns 194,609 shares or 2.42% of their US portfolio. 5,756 were accumulated by Somerset Group Inc Limited Co. Joel Isaacson Com Limited Liability Corp has 92,489 shares. 26,452 were reported by Kempner Cap Mngmt Incorporated. D E Shaw And Co holds 0.6% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 10.85 million shares. Daiwa Sb Investments owns 0.07% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 8,490 shares. 10,510 are owned by West Chester Capital Advsr.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA OKs Pfizer’s Avastin biosimilar; shares up 1% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “These 3 Biotech Stocks Skyrocketed Last Week — Are They Buys Now? – The Motley Fool” published on June 23, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “7 Stocks Not Enjoying the Bull Market and Holding Down the Dow in 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Glaxo offers concessions to address Pfizer deal concerns – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer (PFE) Faces a High Hurdle This Friday to Appear Competitive with Sarepta (SRPT) – Cantor – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Live Your Vision Llc, which manages about $217.02M and $329.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Large Cap Value Etf (SCHV) by 67,309 shares to 190,475 shares, valued at $10.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tips Bond Etf (TIP) by 3,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 353 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Amt (MUB).

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $758.97M for 22.24 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks Ideal for Retirees – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Top Stocks That Aren’t On Wall Street’s Radar – Nasdaq” published on July 06, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TJX Companies: A Resilient, Fast-Growing, And Fairly-Priced Blue-Chip Retailer – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenview National Bank & Trust Dept holds 0.32% or 14,000 shares in its portfolio. First Natl owns 36,063 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 22,725 shares. Counselors Of Maryland Lc reported 0.11% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Choate Investment Advsr has 59,222 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc reported 1.06M shares. Atlas Browninc stated it has 28,007 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Evanson Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 4,409 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory Lp has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Swiss Natl Bank reported 5.49M shares. Marco Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 12,192 shares. Northern Corporation invested in 18.12M shares. Atlanta Capital Mgmt L L C holds 2.82M shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Bluecrest Management Limited reported 0.06% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 69,344 shares.

Weik Investment Services Inc, which manages about $228.44 million and $204.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co. by 1,517 shares to 10,432 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.