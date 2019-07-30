Live Your Vision Has Increased Pfizer Com (PFE) Holding by $413,010; Dollar Gen New (Call) (DG) Shareholder Samlyn Capital Has Lowered Its Holding by $25.96 Million

Live Your Vision Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 306.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Live Your Vision Llc bought 10,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 3,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Live Your Vision Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.81% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $41.45. About 60.59 million shares traded or 170.56% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – PFE NEED MORE TIME TO UNDERSTAND TUMOR MUTATION BURDEN BIOMAKER; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – RETACRIT IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN U.S. AT A SIGNIFICANT DISCOUNT TO CURRENT WHOLESALER ACQUISITION COST OF EPOGEN AND PROCRIT; 05/03/2018 – FDA: HOSPIRA RECALLS FOR HYDROMORPHONE HCL INJECTION; 09/05/2018 – FDA says manufacturing delays are constraining EpiPen supply; 29/05/2018 – ROCHE SAYS PHASE lll IMPOWER130 STUDY SHOWED TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY HELPED PEOPLE WITH METASTATIC NON-SQUAMOUS NSCLC LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – CONFIRMS IT HAS WITHDRAWN FROM PROCESS RELATING TO PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS; 01/05/2018 – PFE SPLITTING COMPANY UP STILL OFF TABLE FOR FORSEEABLE FUTURE; 09/04/2018 – South Africa may ask pharma firms for fee to clear drug review backlog; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s PhIII kidney cancer study for Inlyta flops as investigators flag a dead end on outcomes (but SFJ pays for the gamble) $PFE; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (Call) (DG) by 32.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc sold 218,114 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 462,400 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.16M, down from 680,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $135.8. About 1.46M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories at May 4 Were $3.59B; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Plans to Open 900 New Stores, Relocate 100 Stores in FY18; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General: Total Additions to Property and Equipment During FY17 Were $646M; 27/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: One dead following shooting at northeast side Dollar General; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 14/03/2018 – Dollar General May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Company Received Civil Investigative Demand From Louisiana Attorney General

Live Your Vision Llc, which manages about $217.02M and $329.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree International Smallcap Dividend Fund (DLS) by 9,663 shares to 10,042 shares, valued at $679,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Us Large Cap Value Etf (SCHV) by 67,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,475 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index Etf (FNDC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Estates New York has 349,100 shares for 2.3% of their portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood And White Inc reported 82,604 shares stake. Ajo Limited Partnership invested in 2.11% or 9.62 million shares. 9,865 were reported by Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) Corp. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Co reported 3.23% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Colonial owns 24,600 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Alpha Cubed Invests reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Massachusetts Ma has 1.02% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 56.74 million shares. Blb&B invested in 1.59% or 318,488 shares. Fin Advisory Service invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 255,571 are held by Jp Marvel Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company. Redmond Asset Management Lc reported 0.25% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Hillsdale Investment Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.01% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Sweden-based Rhenman Partners Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Renaissance Invest Gru Limited Com reported 29,820 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mufg Americas Holdings has 0% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 613 shares. British Columbia Mgmt owns 0.05% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 46,969 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation stated it has 15,657 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn accumulated 0% or 57 shares. Asset Management One Limited stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Exane Derivatives owns 0% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 12 shares. Bancshares Pictet And Cie (Asia) Ltd owns 7,096 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Moody National Bank & Trust Division reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Bb&T holds 0.06% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 27,236 shares. Shine Invest Advisory accumulated 374 shares. Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Fdx Advsr invested in 0.14% or 28,905 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 146 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation Ny owns 19,392 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 3.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $408.15M for 21.49 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.