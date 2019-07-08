Live Your Vision Has Increased Its Pfizer Com (PFE) Stake by $413,010; Stock Declined; As Nucor (NUE) Stock Price Declined, Heritage Wealth Advisors Has Raised by $7.41 Million Its Position

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought 127 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,127 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.11 million, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.92. About 502,824 shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 12.57% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 01/05/2018 – NUCOR: RETROACTIVE TARIFFS, QUOTAS WILL CREATE MORE CONFUSION; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 17/04/2018 – Nucor Executive Vice Pres Jim Darsey to Retire; Craig Feldman to Be Promoted; 08/03/2018 – Demand for steel ‘stolen by illegally traded imports,’ but tariffs should reverse this: Nucor CEO; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR REPORTS PLANS TO GALVANIZING LINE AT ARKANSAS SHEET MILL; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR: NEW GALVANIZING LINE IS A $240M INVESTMENT; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO SPEAKS WITH STEEL OFFICIALS IN PRESS CONFERENCE; 12/03/2018 – Nucor to Build Rebar Micro Mill in Florida; 11/05/2018 – Nucor Announces Plans to Build Galvanizing Line at Arkansas Sheet Mill; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Adjusted Earnings Better Than 4Q, Comparable to Year-Ago

Live Your Vision Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 306.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Live Your Vision Llc bought 10,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 3,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Live Your Vision Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $43.13. About 9.67M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Ca; 29/05/2018 – Pfizer’s XALKORI® (crizotinib) Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Two New lndications; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer Biosimilar RETACRIT (Epoetin Alfa-Epbx) Approved by U.S. FDA; 24/05/2018 – Mylan presses Pfizer over EpiPen […]; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Joins the TriNetX Global Health Research Network Formed to Improve Clinical Trial Design and Accelerate the Development of New Drugs; 21/05/2018 – Karo Pharma: KARO PHARMA RECEIVES MILESTONE PAYMENT FOR RORGAMMA PROJECT FROM PFIZER; 24/05/2018 – The settlement announced by the U.S. Department of Justice resolves allegations that Pfizer violated the federal False Claims Act between 2012 and 2016; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 17/04/2018 – Biovica International – Positive Results With DiviTum® From New Pfizer Study Presented at the AACR Congress

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $5.29 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NUE shares while 204 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 227.36 million shares or 3.09% less from 234.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grace White New York holds 1.96% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 141,867 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur invested in 30.45 million shares. Boys Arnold Co accumulated 0.08% or 8,726 shares. Cleararc Capital Incorporated stated it has 0.08% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Davenport Ltd Co reported 16,816 shares. James Inv Incorporated invested in 105,602 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.04% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). First Republic Investment Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.01% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) or 17,780 shares. Dubuque National Bank And Tru Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 391 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.13% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Qs Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 35,907 shares in its portfolio. Winch Advisory Svcs stated it has 6,414 shares. Element Capital Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Csat Inv Advisory LP invested in 284 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 117,929 shares.

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51 million and $608.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 12,275 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $87.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology (IBB) by 450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,810 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Us Healthcare (IYH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sadoff Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 6,898 shares. Moreover, Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp has 0.03% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 7,685 shares. Peoples Serv holds 2.62% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 120,544 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.55% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 2.62 million shares. 3.26M were reported by Bahl And Gaynor. Artemis Invest Limited Liability Partnership owns 1.28% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 2.58 million shares. Charles Schwab Invest owns 0.95% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 35.08 million shares. Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 13,570 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mgmt Ltd holds 697,754 shares. Long Road Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.58% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 22,271 shares. Westpac Banking Corp has invested 0% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). The Oregon-based Peregrine Asset Advisers has invested 0.17% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Drexel Morgan accumulated 5,488 shares. Tiemann Investment Lc reported 14,678 shares. Norinchukin Bancorp The stated it has 1.38 million shares or 0.75% of all its holdings.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.