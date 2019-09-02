Live Your Vision Has Increased Its Pfizer Com (PFE) Stake by $413,010; Market Value Declined; Hillsdale Investment Management Lowered Brookfield Asset Mgmt Cl A LTD Vt Sh (BAM) Stake as Stock Rose

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc Cl A Ltd Vt Sh (BAM) by 35.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc sold 25,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 47,500 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22M, down from 73,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc Cl A Ltd Vt Sh for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $51.61. About 1.08M shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 17/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield lines up financing for planned $15-billion GGP deal; 21/03/2018 – GLP, Brookfield to Target Rooftop Solar Power in China (Correct); 21/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT CO, GLP ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF JV FOR PLATFORM FOR DISTRIBUTED SOLAR ENERGY ON LOGISTICS AND COMMERCIAL ROOFTOPS IN CHINA; 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, Wl; 17/05/2018 – Kushners, Brookfield Said Near Deal on Troubled 666 Fifth Avenue; 20/03/2018 – Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 10/05/2018 – LIGHT: RENOVA TERMINATED NEGOTIATIONS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA; 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration; 14/05/2018 – Caisse de Depot Adds Brookfield Asset Management: 13F

Live Your Vision Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 306.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Live Your Vision Llc bought 10,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 3,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Live Your Vision Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 17.91 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS AGREEMENT AIMS TO ACCELERATE THE DEVELOPMENT OF PFIZER’S CAR T CELL THERAPY; 13/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Sanofi warns Canada over industry treatment; Pfizer got a big boost from the new tax law; 30/05/2018 – PFIZER: U.S. FDA OKS XELJANZ® (TOFACITINIB) FOR TREATMENT OF; 24/05/2018 – Health Care Down as Pfizer, Recro Weighs — Health Care Roundup; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate on Adjusted Income About 17%; 09/05/2018 – US FDA SAYS EPIPENS ARE STILL AVAILABLE, FACE “INTERMITTENT SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS”; 08/03/2018 – FDA panel backs Pfizer’s Xeljanz as bowel disease treatment; 05/04/2018 – Pfizer Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – EPIPEN MANUFACTURER PFIZER PFE.N SAYS APRIL EPIPEN SHIPMENTS EXCEEDED PROJECTIONS; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer: Pipeline As Deep, Focused As It Has Ever Been

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Albion Financial Grp Ut holds 22,954 shares. Glenmede Na stated it has 3.95 million shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Cheviot Value Mngmt Ltd holds 4.34% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 210,585 shares. Strategic Fincl Svcs Inc accumulated 0.82% or 139,957 shares. Chesley Taft Ltd Company owns 211,206 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Commerce owns 409,854 shares for 2.23% of their portfolio. Founders Secs Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Weik Cap Management accumulated 10,500 shares. 1.02M were reported by Prio Wealth Lp. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 4.81 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 7.88 million shares. Chem Bancorp stated it has 222,389 shares. Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 120,492 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. At Bancorp invested in 0.1% or 20,030 shares. Coldstream Cap reported 93,345 shares.

Live Your Vision Llc, which manages about $217.02 million and $329.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exempt Bond Etf by 67,432 shares to 160,709 shares, valued at $8.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tips Bond Etf (TIP) by 3,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 353 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Amt (MUB).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

