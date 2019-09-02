Live Your Vision Has Boosted Its Pfizer Com (PFE) Position; 3 Analysts Are Bullish G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. G-III Apparel Group has $55 highest and $2000 lowest target. $40’s average target is 95.03% above currents $20.51 stock price. G-III Apparel Group had 11 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained it with “Buy” rating and $55 target in Friday, March 22 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Barclays Capital. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. On Thursday, August 29 the stock rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Bank of America. As per Monday, August 19, the company rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co. See G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) latest ratings:

Live Your Vision Llc increased Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) stake by 306.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Live Your Vision Llc acquired 10,590 shares as Pfizer Inc Com (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Live Your Vision Llc holds 14,049 shares with $553,000 value, up from 3,459 last quarter. Pfizer Inc Com now has $195.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 17.91 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Trial of Axitinib, Known as Inlyta, Was Stopped ‘Due to Futility’; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 05/03/2018 – FDA: HOSPIRA RECALL ON POTENTIAL FOR EMPTY, CRACKED GLASS VIALS; 26/04/2018 – “The Future of Getting Old” – With Old Age, New Possibilities; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC); 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Essential Health Rev Down 5%; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Acquire from Pfizer First-in-Class Phase 2b Ready Asset for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia; 06/04/2018 – PFIZER CANADA SAYS BESPONSA APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA FOR TREATING ADULTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY B-CELL PRECURSOR ACUTE LYMPHOBLASTIC LEUKEMIA

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pfizer has $48 highest and $3600 lowest target. $40.67’s average target is 14.40% above currents $35.55 stock price. Pfizer had 10 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, April 1 report. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, August 28 by DZ Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) rating on Tuesday, August 27. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $3800 target.

Live Your Vision Llc decreased Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index Etf (FNDC) stake by 19,349 shares to 93,893 valued at $3.00M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pimco 1 (STPZ) stake by 8,848 shares and now owns 1,224 shares. Ishares Amt (MUB) was reduced too.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity. Gottlieb Scott had bought 3,000 shares worth $104,160 on Friday, August 23.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity. Gottlieb Scott had bought 3,000 shares worth $104,160 on Friday, August 23.

The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.51. About 613,704 shares traded. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has declined 36.04% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GIII News: 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Adjusted EBITDA $218M-$227M; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Adds Portland General, Exits G-III Apparel: 13F; 22/03/2018 – G-III Outlook Falls Short of Forecasts — Market Mover; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 4c-Loss 14c; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Net $97M-Net $102M; 22/03/2018 – G-III Sales, Profits Jump as Donna Karan Brands Latest to Go Fur-Free; 30/05/2018 – Harley-Davidson And G-III Apparel Partner For Apparel In Asia — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00; 22/03/2018 – G-III APPAREL 4Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 17C; 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in G-III Apparel

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2018Q4.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and markets menÂ’s and womenÂ’s apparel. The company has market cap of $990.05 million. It operates in two divisions, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. It has a 7.34 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, womenÂ’s suits, and womenÂ’s performance wear; and womenÂ’s handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.