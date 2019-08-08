Live Your Vision Continues to Hold Stake in Pfizer Com (PFE); As Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Shares Rose, Olstein Capital Management LP Has Increased Holding by $1.54 Million

Live Your Vision Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 306.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Live Your Vision Llc bought 10,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 3,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Live Your Vision Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $36.88. About 8.74M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH VIFOR PHARMA INC FOR COMMERCIALIZATION OF RETACRIT IN CERTAIN CHANNELS; 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer Receives Complete Response Letter From FDA on Proposed Trastuzumab Biosimilar; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Positive Topline Results From Phase 3 ATTR-ACT Study Of Tafamidis In Patients With Transthyretin; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer: Pipeline As Deep, Focused As It Has Ever Been; 17/05/2018 – LYRICA® (PREGABALIN) ORAL SOLUTION CV PHASE 3 TRIAL IN; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – JOINED TRINETX GLOBAL HEALTH RESEARCH NETWORK, WILL HAVE ACCESS TO CLINICAL DATA FROM TRINETX’S NETWORK OF HEALTHCARE ORGANIZATIONS; 19/03/2018 – BIODURO SAYS AISF WAS DEVELOPED THROUGH A RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH PFIZER INC; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC RB.L – CO’S PROPOSAL WAS FOR PART OF THE BUSINESS ONLY

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 30,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 177,200 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.15M, up from 147,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $60.23. About 1.51M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – DELTA CEO STILL SEES REACHING PREVIOUS 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 07/03/2018 – Virgin Atlantic bets on more legroom in economy in trans-Atlantic battle; 14/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE ON A.B. WON GUAM INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AUTHORITY’S BAA2 SENIOR LIEN REVENUE BONDS RATING; 04/04/2018 – AJC: #BREAKING: Delta says online chat cyber security breach put some customer payment information at risk…; 16/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Delta Sees Strong Travel Demand Offsetting Jump in Fuel Costs; 29/03/2018 – ABC7 News: Breaking: Large medical response to San Jose Airport for a Delta Airlines flight that just landed; 30/05/2018 – DAL: DISCOUNT AIRLINES NOT `MEANINGFUL RISK’ ON TRANS-ATLANTIC; 12/04/2018 – Delta Keeps Sales Momentum; 12/04/2018 – Delta, the nation’s second-largest airline, posts record revenues as it faced strong demand, particularly for trans-Atlantic routes

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $265.56 million activity. $1.06 million worth of stock was sold by West W Gilbert on Friday, February 8.

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90 million and $606.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 12,000 shares to 156,000 shares, valued at $5.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,000 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

