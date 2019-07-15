Live Your Vision Continues to Hold Position in Pfizer Com (PFE); Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Share Price Rose While Fred Alger Management Has Lifted Its Holding

Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 9.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 121,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.62 million, up from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $34.81. About 424,916 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 39.32% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA of $255M-$270M; 30/04/2018 – Nearly 80 Percent of Banks Expect Real-Time Payments and Open Banking Will Drive Payments Transformation Over Time; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ACI Airport SudAmerica’s $200MM Senior Secured Notes to ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Positive; 27/03/2018 – WCG (WIRB-Copernicus Group) Clinical Services Division Acquires ACI Clinical; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Sees FY18 Rev $1.03B-$1.055B; 06/03/2018 ACI World Announces the World’s Top Airports for Customer Experience in 2017; 10/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – Bolivia to invest in billion-dollar lithium deal with ACI Systems; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 60-Mo Backlog Increased to $4.4B; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q ACI on Demand Segment Rev Up 6%

Live Your Vision Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 306.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Live Your Vision Llc bought 10,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 3,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Live Your Vision Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $42.4. About 31.86 million shares traded or 37.02% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 20/03/2018 – Roche: Tecentriq, Chemotherapy to Treat a Type of Advanced Lung Cancer; 30/05/2018 – TNF Cycling in Psoriatic Arthritis Declines for the Second Year in a Row as Newly Approved Agents Such as Pfizer’s Xeljanz and Eli Lilly’s Taltz Claim Their Share of the Switching Population; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 29/05/2018 – Pfizer’s XALKORI® (crizotinib) Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Two New Indications; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – IN TRIAL, NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE OBSERVED, AND SAFETY PROFILE WAS CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN PROFILE OF INLYTA IN ADVANCED RCC; 08/05/2018 – XTALPI IN PACT WITH PFIZER FOR AI-POWERED MOLECULAR MODELING; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE PFIZER PHARMACEUTICALS PRODUCTION, SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM, MEDA PHARMA; 10/04/2018 – New York Post: Pfizer moving headquarters to Hudson Yards; 23/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo drops out of bidding for Pfizer consumer unit; Trump policy could hike prices for biosimilars; 09/04/2018 – Allogene Therapeutics Completes Agreement for Pfizer’s Allogeneic CAR T Immuno-oncology Portfolio

Live Your Vision Llc, which manages about $217.02M and $329.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree International Smallcap Dividend Fund (DLS) by 9,663 shares to 10,042 shares, valued at $679,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exempt Bond Etf by 67,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,709 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index Etf (FNDC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Bancorp In holds 241,923 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Stellar Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.33% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Girard Ptnrs Limited reported 0.71% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Sterling Inv reported 1.29% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Horizon Investments has invested 0.13% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Wg Shaheen And Assocs Dba Whitney And Com reported 11,313 shares. 3.66 million are owned by Acadian Asset Mgmt Llc. Ar Asset Management, California-based fund reported 124,472 shares. Aspiriant Lc reported 25,164 shares. Hendershot Investments Incorporated has invested 0.07% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Arizona State Retirement accumulated 1.17M shares or 0.59% of the stock. Aspen Mngmt has invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Profit Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.81% or 24,940 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa holds 2.33% or 541,063 shares in its portfolio. 6,638 are held by Greatmark Inv Ptnrs.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold ACIW shares while 65 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 113.29 million shares or 1.90% less from 115.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rice Hall James Assocs Ltd invested 0.89% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) or 45,850 shares. Vulcan Value Prtnrs Limited Liability Company owns 1.88 million shares. Arrowstreet Partnership reported 907,865 shares. Raymond James Assoc holds 57,289 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 0.05% or 31,100 shares. Cwm Lc owns 18 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 75,194 shares. 3,400 were reported by Pnc Financial Group. Invesco holds 0.01% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) or 522,484 shares. Bbva Compass Savings Bank holds 11,727 shares. Quantitative Mgmt Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 28,000 shares. Horrell Mgmt Inc holds 0.09% or 5,232 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Group Inc Nv has 41,511 shares. 13,950 were reported by Profund Advisors Ltd Liability.

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12 billion and $25.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 436,202 shares to 340,474 shares, valued at $18.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10,304 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,551 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Class A Shares (NYSE:V).