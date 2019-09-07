Live Your Vision Continues to Hold Holding in Pfizer Com (PFE); Monroe Bank & Trust Has Upped Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $461,020

Monroe Bank & Trust increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 56.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust bought 259 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 719 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/04/2018 – Feedvisor Introduces Feedvisor Inspire: Annual Conference for Top Amazon Sellers; 27/04/2018 – Amazon raised the price for its Prime service from $99 to $119 per year – but will customers continue their subscriptions?; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has chosen Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud provider; 23/04/2018 – Mercury News: Sunnyvale lab said working on new Amazon robots for the home; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Consider Buying Some Toys `R’ Us Stores; 20/04/2018 – The future of Amazon, told by its patent filings; 03/04/2018 – DNA India: Nokia 7 Plus to launch in India tomorrow; most likely to be an Amazon; 30/05/2018 – Jabil Joins New Amazon Dash Replenishment Service Providers Program; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS AMAZON IS GOING TO NEED TO PAY A LOT MORE FOR SHIPPING; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Partners With Amazon to Bring Alexa to Trading Floors (Video)

Live Your Vision Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 306.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Live Your Vision Llc bought 10,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 3,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Live Your Vision Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.5. About 17.52M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 08/05/2018 – EPIPEN MANUFACTURER PFIZER PFE.N SAYS APRIL EPIPEN SHIPMENTS EXCEEDED PROJECTIONS; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Accepts NDA, Grants Priority Review for Dacomitinib; 05/03/2018 – DAN R. LITTMAN ELECTED TO PFIZER’S BOARD; 05/03/2018 – Dan R. Littman Elected to Pfizer’s Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Pfizer Invites Public to Listen to Webcast of April 26 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO ON COURSE WITH ITS PLANS FOR BIOSIMILAR ETANERCEPT FILING IN U.S. AND IS TARGETING THE SAME IN FY 2019-20; 04/04/2018 – PFIZER: FDA GRANTED PRIORITY REVIEW FOR DACOMITINIB; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Revenue Growth Stalls as Company Mulls OTC Unit’s Future–Update; 23/05/2018 – STRATA ONCOLOGY FUNDING ROUND LED PFIZER, MERCK & CO

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gideon Capital Advsr accumulated 0.12% or 7,582 shares. Strategic Wealth Gru Ltd Liability Corp has 124,184 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Westpac Bk Corporation owns 915,788 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ftb Advsrs holds 0.62% or 181,010 shares. Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Liability holds 230,748 shares or 1.64% of its portfolio. Lvm Mngmt Ltd Mi reported 89,515 shares stake. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Brown Advisory Inc invested in 1.21 million shares or 0.15% of the stock. The New York-based Park Avenue Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). First Bank Of Omaha owns 0.85% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 292,106 shares. Adirondack Research & Mngmt owns 0.24% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 8,985 shares. Brandes Investment Prtnrs Limited Partnership has 2.61% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Liability Il invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). M&R Capital Mngmt has 124,684 shares. Massachusetts-based S&Co Incorporated has invested 0.14% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Live Your Vision Llc, which manages about $217.02 million and $329.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Etf (SCHF) by 173,649 shares to 820,613 shares, valued at $26.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in X (DBEF) by 15,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,689 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Us Tips Etf (SCHP).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 6,484 shares to 39,858 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 4,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,943 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).