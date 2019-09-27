Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE) and Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) have been rivals in the Internet Information Providers for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Ventures Incorporated 7 0.08 N/A 1.31 4.57 Yandex N.V. 37 0.00 N/A 2.30 17.07

Demonstrates Live Ventures Incorporated and Yandex N.V. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Yandex N.V. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Live Ventures Incorporated. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Live Ventures Incorporated is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Yandex N.V., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Live Ventures Incorporated and Yandex N.V.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Ventures Incorporated 0.00% 10.2% 3% Yandex N.V. 0.00% 27.1% 18.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 1 beta indicates that Live Ventures Incorporated is 0.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Yandex N.V.’s 93.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.93 beta.

Liquidity

1.9 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Live Ventures Incorporated. Its rival Yandex N.V.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Yandex N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Live Ventures Incorporated.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.1% of Live Ventures Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 80.8% of Yandex N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 82.4% of Live Ventures Incorporated’s shares. Competitively, 3.49% are Yandex N.V.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Live Ventures Incorporated -10.66% -16.46% -22.6% -21.08% -53.39% -10.86% Yandex N.V. -1.93% -0.03% 2.99% 16.07% 9.86% 43.4%

For the past year Live Ventures Incorporated has -10.86% weaker performance while Yandex N.V. has 43.4% stronger performance.

Summary

Yandex N.V. beats Live Ventures Incorporated on 10 of the 10 factors.

Yandex N.V. operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices. It provides maps and location-based services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, and Yandex.Transport; Yandex.Mail that provides users access to their email accounts; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather, a service that offers hyperlocal weather information; and Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms. The company also provides Yandex.Direct, an auction-based advertising placement platform; Yandex Ad Network service; Yandex RTB, a programmatic advertising product; mobile advertising products; Yandex.Spravochnik, a business directory; and Yandex.Market, an e-commerce gateway service. In addition, it offers Yandex.Taxi, an on-demand transportation service; Auto.ru, a classified platform for used and new cars, other private and commercial vehicles, and spare parts; Yandex.Realty, a real estate classifieds service; Yandex.Jobs, a job search Website; and Yandex.Travel, a service that allow users to search for a vacation. Further, it offers KinoPoisk, a Russian language Website for movies, TV series, and celebrity content; Yandex.Music, a music streaming service; Yandex.Afisha platform that allow users to buy tickets to cinemas, theaters, and concerts online; and Yandex.TV Program, a service providing users with an up to date schedule of broadcast, cable and digital TV channels, as well as an option to view certain TV channels online. Additionally, it offers Yandex Zen, which scours the Web for content; and Yandex Launcher that allows users to grouping applications on their smartphone into various categories. Yandex N.V. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.