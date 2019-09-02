Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE)’s Financial Results Comparing With TheStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:TST)

Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE) and TheStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:TST), both competing one another are Internet Information Providers companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Ventures Incorporated 7 0.06 N/A 1.31 4.57 TheStreet Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.01 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Live Ventures Incorporated and TheStreet Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Live Ventures Incorporated and TheStreet Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Ventures Incorporated 0.00% 10.2% 3% TheStreet Inc. 0.00% 92.9% 66.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1 shows that Live Ventures Incorporated is 0.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. TheStreet Inc.’s 82.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.18 beta.

Liquidity

Live Ventures Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, TheStreet Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 and has 6.2 Quick Ratio. TheStreet Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Live Ventures Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Live Ventures Incorporated and TheStreet Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Ventures Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 TheStreet Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of TheStreet Inc. is $3, which is potential -53.42% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Live Ventures Incorporated and TheStreet Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.1% and 58.2% respectively. About 82.4% of Live Ventures Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.4% of TheStreet Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Live Ventures Incorporated -10.66% -16.46% -22.6% -21.08% -53.39% -10.86% TheStreet Inc. 0.65% 1.79% -10.22% 2.33% -3.56% 7.37%

For the past year Live Ventures Incorporated had bearish trend while TheStreet Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors TheStreet Inc. beats Live Ventures Incorporated.

TheStreet, Inc., a financial news and information provider, provides business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C) content and products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: TheDeal/BoardEx, RateWatch, and Business to Consumer. Its B2B products include The Deal, a digital subscription model that delivers coverage primarily to institutional investors on changes in corporate control comprising merges and acquisitions, private equity, corporate activism, and restructuring; and BoardEx, an institutional relationship capital management database and platform, which holds profiles of approximately 1 million business leaders. The companyÂ’s B2B products also consist of RateWatch, which publishes bank rate market information, including competitive deposit, loan, and fee rate data for financial institutions, government agencies, academic researchers, banks, credit unions, and other commercial organizations. Its RateWatch product also offers banking-related product and fee comparisons, financial strength reporting, educational Webinars, mystery shopping, and consumer and financial institution surveys. The companyÂ’s B2C products comprise TheStreet.com, an advertising-supported digital platform that provides business news and market analysis to individual investors; RealMoney and RealMoney Pro that provide market commentary and analysis for active market participants and self-directed investors; and Action Alerts PLUS, which teaches consumers on how to manage money for long term. TheStreet, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.