Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE)’s Financial Results Comparing With TechTarget Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

As Internet Information Providers companies, Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE) and TechTarget Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Ventures Incorporated 8 0.07 N/A 1.69 3.98 TechTarget Inc. 16 4.57 N/A 0.45 47.48

Table 1 highlights Live Ventures Incorporated and TechTarget Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. TechTarget Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Live Ventures Incorporated. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Live Ventures Incorporated is currently more affordable than TechTarget Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Ventures Incorporated 0.00% 14.2% 4% TechTarget Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 7.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.1 beta means Live Ventures Incorporated’s volatility is 10.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. TechTarget Inc. on the other hand, has 0.87 beta which makes it 13.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Live Ventures Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor TechTarget Inc. are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. TechTarget Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Live Ventures Incorporated.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Live Ventures Incorporated and TechTarget Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4% and 76.4% respectively. Insiders owned 5.4% of Live Ventures Incorporated shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.3% of TechTarget Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Live Ventures Incorporated -8.46% -13.42% -12.97% -11.01% -52.07% -0.15% TechTarget Inc. 22.84% 33.79% 36.69% 29.28% -8.76% 75.76%

For the past year Live Ventures Incorporated had bearish trend while TechTarget Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

TechTarget Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Live Ventures Incorporated.

TechTarget, Inc. provides specialized online content for buyers of corporate information technology (IT) products and services; and purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors in the United States and internationally. It offers customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases. The companyÂ’s products include IT deal alert, core online, demand solutions, brand solutions, and custom content creation, which are provided through online, as well as operates face-to-face events. It also operates an integrated content platform that consists of a network of approximately 140 Websites, which focus on media groups, such as security, networking, storage, data center and virtualization technologies, chief information officer/IT strategy, business applications and analytics, application architecture and development, channels, and Internet content sites. In addition, the company enables registered members to conduct their pre-purchase research by accessing vendor supplied content through a network of Websites. TechTarget, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.