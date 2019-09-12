Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG)

As Internet Information Providers companies, Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE) and Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Ventures Incorporated 7 0.08 N/A 1.31 4.57 Phoenix New Media Limited 4 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Live Ventures Incorporated and Phoenix New Media Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Live Ventures Incorporated and Phoenix New Media Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Ventures Incorporated 0.00% 10.2% 3% Phoenix New Media Limited 0.00% -4.2% -2.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 1 beta means Live Ventures Incorporated’s volatility is 0.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Phoenix New Media Limited’s 109.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.09 beta.

Liquidity

1.9 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Live Ventures Incorporated. Its rival Phoenix New Media Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Live Ventures Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Phoenix New Media Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Live Ventures Incorporated and Phoenix New Media Limited are owned by institutional investors at 4.1% and 36.8% respectively. Live Ventures Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 82.4%. Insiders Competitively, owned 24.73% of Phoenix New Media Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Live Ventures Incorporated -10.66% -16.46% -22.6% -21.08% -53.39% -10.86% Phoenix New Media Limited -4.03% -12% -33.49% -26.67% -27.41% -10.63%

For the past year Live Ventures Incorporated’s stock price has bigger decline than Phoenix New Media Limited.

Summary

Live Ventures Incorporated beats Phoenix New Media Limited on 7 of the 8 factors.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated platform across Internet, mobile, and TV channels in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers content and services through three channels, including ifeng.com channel, television channel, and mobile channel, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV. The company, through its Website, ifeng.com, provides approximately 40 Interest-based verticals, such as news, finance, automobiles, entertainment, fashion, military affairs, live broadcasting, we-media, sports, history, video, and PC digital reading; offers interactive services, including comments posting and user surveys; and operates third-party developed Web-based games on its game platform, play.ifeng.com. Its video channel services comprise v.ifeng.com vertical that offers free online video on demand, live Phoenix TV broadcasts, subscription online video services, and pay-per-view online video services, as well as sublicenses video content to third parties. The companyÂ’s mobile channel consists of i.ifeng.com mobile Website; and mobile value added services, including mobile video services, mobile newspaper service, digital books service, and mobile games services, as well as wireless value-added services comprising SMS-based, music, IVR-based, MMS-based, and animation services. Its mobile channel also includes mobile applications for various mobile devices, such as ifeng News that offers news in the form of text, image, and video; ifeng Video, which provides video news and other video content. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Phoenix New Media Limited is a subsidiary of Phoenix Satellite Television (B.V.I) Holding Limited.