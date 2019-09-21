Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE) and Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) Comparing side by side

Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE) and Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Internet Information Providers. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Ventures Incorporated 7 0.07 N/A 1.31 4.57 Professional Diversity Network Inc. 2 1.09 N/A -2.90 0.00

In table 1 we can see Live Ventures Incorporated and Professional Diversity Network Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE) and Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Ventures Incorporated 0.00% 10.2% 3% Professional Diversity Network Inc. 0.00% -618.4% -162.6%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1 shows that Live Ventures Incorporated is 0.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Professional Diversity Network Inc.’s 2.83 beta is the reason why it is 183.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Live Ventures Incorporated is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Professional Diversity Network Inc. is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.3. Live Ventures Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Professional Diversity Network Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Live Ventures Incorporated and Professional Diversity Network Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.1% and 5.1%. About 82.4% of Live Ventures Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.7% are Professional Diversity Network Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Live Ventures Incorporated -10.66% -16.46% -22.6% -21.08% -53.39% -10.86% Professional Diversity Network Inc. -25.91% -12.86% -46.02% 32.61% -49.15% 83%

For the past year Live Ventures Incorporated had bearish trend while Professional Diversity Network Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Live Ventures Incorporated beats Professional Diversity Network Inc.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network, National Association of Professional Women, and Noble Voice Operations. It serves various cultural groups, such as women; Hispanic-Americans; African-Americans; Asian-Americans; disabled; military professionals; lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transgenders; and students and graduates. The company offers single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, and hiring campaign marketing and advertising, as well as e-newsletter marketing, research, and outreach services. It also provides consumer advertising and consumer marketing solutions through advertising and job postings on its Websites. The company serves federal, state, and local governments, as well as companies and contractors that serve governmental entities; small and medium sized businesses; and large enterprises. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 9,201,000 registered users. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. is a subsidiary of Cosmic Forward Ltd.