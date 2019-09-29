Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE) and JMU Limited (NASDAQ:JMU) Contrasting side by side

Both Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE) and JMU Limited (NASDAQ:JMU) are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Ventures Incorporated 7 0.00 1.54M 1.31 4.57 JMU Limited 1 0.00 2.89M -15.02 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Live Ventures Incorporated and JMU Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE) and JMU Limited (NASDAQ:JMU)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Ventures Incorporated 21,690,140.85% 10.2% 3% JMU Limited 278,607,924.42% -391.7% -168.1%

Risk and Volatility

Live Ventures Incorporated’s 1 beta indicates that its volatility is 0.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. JMU Limited’s -0.22 beta is the reason why it is 122.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Live Ventures Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, JMU Limited’s Current Ratio is 0.2 and has 0.2 Quick Ratio. Live Ventures Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than JMU Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Live Ventures Incorporated and JMU Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.1% and 1.3%. Insiders held 82.4% of Live Ventures Incorporated shares. Competitively, JMU Limited has 0.02% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Live Ventures Incorporated -10.66% -16.46% -22.6% -21.08% -53.39% -10.86% JMU Limited -12% -19.85% -34.13% 40.92% -62.06% 57.14%

For the past year Live Ventures Incorporated had bearish trend while JMU Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

Live Ventures Incorporated beats on 6 of the 10 factors JMU Limited.

JMU Limited operates a business-to-business online e-commerce platform that provides integrated services to suppliers and customers in the catering industry in the People's Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform networking services focus on local entertainment and lifestyle services, such as restaurants, movie theaters, and beauty salons, as well as allow local merchants to create online stores and make direct sales to their target customers for consumption at their brick and mortar stores. It primarily offers food ingredients, seasonings, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, hotel appliances, tableware, kitchen appliances, office appliances, furniture, hotel and restaurant decoration, and hotel and restaurant information systems through its ccjoin.com Website, as well as mobile applications. The company was formerly known as JM WOWO and changed its name to JMU Limited in December 2016. JMU Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.