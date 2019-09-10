Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE) and DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Contrasting side by side

As Internet Information Providers businesses, Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE) and DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Ventures Incorporated 7 0.06 N/A 1.31 4.57 DouYu International Holdings Limited 9 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Demonstrates Live Ventures Incorporated and DouYu International Holdings Limited earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Ventures Incorporated 0.00% 10.2% 3% DouYu International Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Live Ventures Incorporated are 1.9 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor DouYu International Holdings Limited’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is 2.8. DouYu International Holdings Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Live Ventures Incorporated.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Live Ventures Incorporated and DouYu International Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 4.1% and 0% respectively. About 82.4% of Live Ventures Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Live Ventures Incorporated -10.66% -16.46% -22.6% -21.08% -53.39% -10.86% DouYu International Holdings Limited -4.22% 0% 0% 0% 0% -15.04%

For the past year Live Ventures Incorporated was less bearish than DouYu International Holdings Limited.

Summary

Live Ventures Incorporated beats DouYu International Holdings Limited on 6 of the 8 factors.