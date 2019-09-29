Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE) and Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Contrasting side by side

Both Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE) and Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) are each other’s competitor in the Internet Information Providers industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Ventures Incorporated 7 0.00 1.54M 1.31 4.57 Dolphin Entertainment Inc. 1 0.00 8.36M -0.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights Live Ventures Incorporated and Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Ventures Incorporated 21,568,627.45% 10.2% 3% Dolphin Entertainment Inc. 916,867,734.15% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 1 beta indicates that Live Ventures Incorporated is 0.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Dolphin Entertainment Inc. has a 7.42 beta which is 642.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Live Ventures Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Dolphin Entertainment Inc. are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. Live Ventures Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Dolphin Entertainment Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Live Ventures Incorporated and Dolphin Entertainment Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Ventures Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Dolphin Entertainment Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Dolphin Entertainment Inc. has a consensus target price of $2.5, with potential upside of 204.88%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.1% of Live Ventures Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.7% of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 82.4% of Live Ventures Incorporated’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.2% of Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Live Ventures Incorporated -10.66% -16.46% -22.6% -21.08% -53.39% -10.86% Dolphin Entertainment Inc. 13.59% 11.43% -19.31% -26.88% -61.64% 51.95%

For the past year Live Ventures Incorporated has -10.86% weaker performance while Dolphin Entertainment Inc. has 51.95% stronger performance.

Summary

Live Ventures Incorporated beats on 6 of the 11 factors Dolphin Entertainment Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company also develops online kids clubs, as well as operates as a content producer of motion pictures. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent publicity, strategic communications and entertainment, and content marketing services, as well as brand and digital marketing services. The company was formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media, Inc. and changed its name to Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. in July 2017. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.