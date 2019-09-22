Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE) and 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE) and 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA). The two are both Internet Information Providers companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Ventures Incorporated 7 0.07 N/A 1.31 4.57 58.com Inc. 61 0.00 N/A 2.45 23.05

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. 58.com Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Live Ventures Incorporated. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Live Ventures Incorporated is presently more affordable than 58.com Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE) and 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Ventures Incorporated 0.00% 10.2% 3% 58.com Inc. 0.00% 11.6% 8%

Volatility and Risk

Live Ventures Incorporated’s 1 beta indicates that its volatility is 0.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. 58.com Inc. on the other hand, has 1.61 beta which makes it 61.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Live Ventures Incorporated is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival 58.com Inc. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Live Ventures Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than 58.com Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Live Ventures Incorporated and 58.com Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Ventures Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 58.com Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively 58.com Inc. has a consensus price target of $66.4, with potential upside of 18.83%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Live Ventures Incorporated and 58.com Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.1% and 77% respectively. 82.4% are Live Ventures Incorporated’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 4.77% are 58.com Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Live Ventures Incorporated -10.66% -16.46% -22.6% -21.08% -53.39% -10.86% 58.com Inc. -5.31% -12.3% -20.77% -8.49% -15.08% 4%

For the past year Live Ventures Incorporated had bearish trend while 58.com Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors 58.com Inc. beats Live Ventures Incorporated.

58.com Inc. operates online classifieds and listing platforms that enable local merchants and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in China. It primarily operates online multi-content category-classified advertising platforms under the 58 and Ganji names; and Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform. The companyÂ’s platform contains local information of approximately 500 cities or towns in various content categories, including jobs, real estate, used goods, automotive, and yellow pages. It offers membership services, such as merchant certification and listing benefits, as well as display of online storefronts; and online marketing services comprising listing services, such as real-time bidding and priority listing, as well as marketing services through collaboration with third party Internet companies. 58.com Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.