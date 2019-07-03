Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB)’s Financial Results Comparing With HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Both Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) and HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) compete on a level playing field in the Savings & Loans industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Oak Bancshares Inc. 16 3.48 N/A 1.01 16.43 HarborOne Bancorp Inc. 17 4.43 N/A 0.36 51.75

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Live Oak Bancshares Inc. and HarborOne Bancorp Inc. HarborOne Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Live Oak Bancshares Inc. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Live Oak Bancshares Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than HarborOne Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Live Oak Bancshares Inc. and HarborOne Bancorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Oak Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 8.6% 1.1% HarborOne Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3.7% 0.4%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 51.1% of Live Oak Bancshares Inc. shares and 19.6% of HarborOne Bancorp Inc. shares. 2.5% are Live Oak Bancshares Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, HarborOne Bancorp Inc. has 56.02% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Live Oak Bancshares Inc. -1.31% 3.05% 0.36% -12.61% -42.3% 11.82% HarborOne Bancorp Inc. -1.97% 4.49% 15.68% 2.57% 2.97% 15.61%

For the past year Live Oak Bancshares Inc. has weaker performance than HarborOne Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors HarborOne Bancorp Inc. beats Live Oak Bancshares Inc.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern Massachusetts. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, commercial loans, construction loans, and auto and other consumer loans. The company, through its subsidiary, Merrimack Mortgage Company, LLC, also originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans. It operates 14 full-service branches, 2 limited service branches, and 13 free-standing ATMs. In addition, the company offers a range of educational services through Â‘HarborOne U,Â’ with classes on small business, financial literacy, and personal enrichment. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Brockton, Massachusetts. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Harborone Mutual Bancshares, Mhc.