Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB) and Waterstone Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Comparing side by side

As Savings & Loans businesses, Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) and Waterstone Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Oak Bancshares Inc. 16 4.11 N/A 0.79 24.77 Waterstone Financial Inc. 17 2.68 N/A 1.13 14.92

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Live Oak Bancshares Inc. and Waterstone Financial Inc. Waterstone Financial Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Live Oak Bancshares Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Live Oak Bancshares Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Live Oak Bancshares Inc. and Waterstone Financial Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Oak Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 1.4% Waterstone Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 1.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.06 beta means Live Oak Bancshares Inc.’s volatility is 6.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Waterstone Financial Inc. has beta of 0.06 which is 94.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 51.7% of Live Oak Bancshares Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 60.1% of Waterstone Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Live Oak Bancshares Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.2%. Comparatively, Waterstone Financial Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Live Oak Bancshares Inc. 15.21% 13.59% 13.86% 41.5% -31.08% 31.47% Waterstone Financial Inc. -0.71% -0.65% 2.3% 4.91% 2.44% 3.91%

For the past year Live Oak Bancshares Inc. has stronger performance than Waterstone Financial Inc.

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking, credit, debit and pre-paid cards, online banking and bill pay, and money transfer services; lending solutions comprising residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and investable funds solutions consisting of savings, money market deposit accounts, IRA accounts, certificates of deposit, and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts. The Mortgage Banking segment offers residential mortgage loans for the purpose of sale on the secondary market. It operates 11 full-service banking offices, 1 drive-through office, and 11 automated teller machines located in Milwaukee, Washington, and Waukesha counties, Wisconsin, as well as a loan production office in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Wauwatosa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Waterstone Financial, Inc. in August 2008. Waterstone Financial, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.